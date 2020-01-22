Welcome to the unique, fresh, and often freaky world of Aquarius season, kids! As of Monday, Jan. 20, the Sun moved out of earth sign Capricorn (which kept us ultra focused and practically chained to our New Year's goals) and into airy Aquarius, sign of the water bearer, where it'll remain for the next 30 days. How Aquarius season 2020 will affect you personally depends on your zodiac sign, but it's an ideal time for all signs to focus on bettering their community, questioning authority, and looking at the world through a fresh and innovative new lens. Aquarius season 2020 can be a really cool, transformative month if we're willing to embrace the weirdness.

Aquarius is a fixed air sign (not a water sign, despite the watery references!), and it naturally rules the eleventh house of community, friends, colleagues, and group work in the zodiac wheel. As an air sign, it's very mentally-driven, and is one of the great humanitarians of the zodiac. Aquarius energy is visionary, forward-thinking, and totally innovative. This sign accepts the weird and unique sides of life, as it knows that this is where new, fresh ways of thinking tend to exist. And fresh ways of thinking is exactly what rebellious Aquarius craves. This sign doesn't want to stick to the status quo if the status quo feels stale and outdated. It wants innovation.

For as community-oriented as the sign may be, Aquarius isn't known for its emotional side — in fact, this sign is better known for being coolly detached, preferring to identify their feelings with the collective rather than individual dramas. But this year, we might feel the Aquarian reign pluck a little closer to our heart strings thanks to some planetary drama. Bustle chatted with astrologer Six about some of the aspects that will be influencing Aquarius season 2020. "Kicking off Aquarius season with a Pisces Venus could encourage deviation from society in a very fun and imaginative way," shares Six. "Keep in mind that Mars will make an exact conjunction to the moon, causing both planets to square Venus, which may lead to some heart-filled points of conflict." When rage-y Mars links up with the sensitive, emotional moon, we all might find ourselves in passion-fueled arguments with our inner circle, which could distract us from embracing the group-focused Aquarian vibe.

But expect that emotional baggage to almost disappear into thin air midway through airy Aquarius season, as the shifting planets will allow us to breathe a little easier. "As Aquarius season continues, Saturn and Pluto will separate from their exact conjunction and Venus will enter Aries, which could break up some of the heaviness in the air," continues Six. Everything will lighten up once restrictive Saturn parts ways with power-hungry Pluto. And romantic Venus entering fiery Aries will give a more free-spirited and impulsive edge to affairs of the heart, freeing up some much-needed emotional energy for us to put toward other things.

That said, check out how Aquarius season 2020 will affect your zodiac sign so you know exactly what to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don't hold anything back when it comes to bringing your A-game to your current projects, Aries, because Aquarius season is jump-starting your engine. "Aries will find themselves shining in the community," explains Six. "Perhaps a few might find their words being held in the spotlight at work this season." Speaking with wisdom takes patience and confidence, and since you already have confidence covered, just work on patience!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your work life is blooming and blossoming right now, Taurus, and Aquarius season isn't asking you to slow down! In fact, it might even be asking you to branch out and see some new sights to reinvigorate your mindset and boost your creativity on the job. "Taurus may find themselves getting their groove on at work," explains Six. "It’s possible that a quick trip might encourage much-needed transformation and growth." Say yes to the opportunity if it arises.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

As the Sun travels through a fellow air sign, you're feeling extra intellectually stimulated and ready to expand your mind. "Gemini might find themselves thriving through accumulating new knowledge, may that be at school or the school of life," shares Six. "They shouldn’t be scared to take notes — it might be those closest to them teaching them a lot about themselves." Your teachers could come to you in any form now, so stay open minded.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

While you tend to be a little guarded in order to protect your vulnerable heart, Cancer, you might find yourself seduced by the magic of the unknown this month. "Cancer will be exploring intimacy with members of their community, so they shouldn’t be too shocked if they end up opening up to a stranger," explains Six. Embrace the Aquarian community-oriented vibes when it comes to love and friendship. Risks you take now are likely to pay off.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Airy Aquarius season is fanning the flames of your social life and setting your popularity ablaze, Leo! You're a social butterfly all month. "Leo might be spending this season finding new friends and going through a few flings," predicts Six. "[But] with Venus in Pisces for most of the season, it’s possible that their previous relationships can deepen." While jet-setting to a million plans is fun, you might find that focusing on the depth of your existing relationships is even more fulfilling.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Self-care is #1 on the docket for Virgos this season. After all, you've been working hard since the start of the year, and it's time to prioritize your wellness. "Virgos might be giving themselves permission to indulge in alternative therapeutic practices," explains Six. "There’s a calling to pay attention to their health and wellness, including their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being." Buy a new set of healing essential oils, sign up to try a new yoga studio, or book a massage!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's the season of a fellow air sign, so you're feeling extra cloud-like in your ability to move playfully through the sky and follow the easy breeze. "There’s time for work and there’s time for play — with the sun in Aquarius, it’s time for Libra to make time for pleasure in their busy schedules," advises Six. "Spending time with casual acquaintances or having a few casual love affairs could be in store!" Let your social skills take the drivers' seat and simply sparkle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your home and family life is taking center stage this month, Scorpio — but in true Aquarius fashion, expect the revelations to be unexpected and offbeat! "Scorpio may spend the season learning about their family, possibly even uncovering some quirky facts about the way they grew up," explains Six. "Aquarius season is the perfect time for them to allow time for a little homemaking and innovation." Spend extra energy strengthening your connection to "home," wherever that may be.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The tides are suddenly shifting for you, Sag, and it's boosting your luck — allowing you to move forward with an extra pep in your step. "With the South node no longer conjunct your ruler, you might see a rise in luck, especially around your possessions and values," explains Six. "Keep an open mind and don’t be scared to express your unconventional opinions." Maintain confidence in the fact that if you share your thoughts with honesty, they will be received by equally open minds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The start of 2020 threw an intense Capricorn stellium your way, Cap, so you're probably relieved that the spotlight has finally shifted off of you. "Aquarius season could feel like a breath of fresh air, especially because all the planets in your first house of self could have felt overwhelming," shares Six. "The Sun entering your second house could highlight your values and possessions." By embracing the airiness of Aquarius, you'll feel less overwhelmed and better able to focus on your finances.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's your season to shine, Aqua baby! "Happy Birthday, Aquarius! Having the sun in your first house is likely allowing the lessons you’ve learned during Capricorn season finally come into the light," explains Six. "It’s very likely that you’ll have a lot of ideas bursting from your mouth, just watch what you say!" Everyone will be extra forgiving of you, birthday baby, but exerting just a little self-control never hurt anyone. That's all!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're deeply in touch with your dreams and intuitions right now, Pisces, so put extra time aside to stay connected to these visions, as they're important for your growth. "Aquarius season may feel extremely spiritual for you, [so] now is the time for you to keep your dream journal close by," advises Six. "If your current ways of doing things aren’t working for you, don’t be scared to shake things up!" Living your truth is essential.