Mercury is going retrograde this summer from Jul. 7 to Jul. 31, 2019, and since the planet rules everything from communication and technology to commutes, making progress on anything may feel stressful over the next few weeks. It's likely to impact your sleep, especially if you're on a deadline that you can't push until Mercury stations direct again, and there are some special circumstances in play this time around, too, because of the sign Mercury is going retrograde in. So Bustle spoke to the experts to find out how summer 2019's Mercury retrograde will affect your sleep. That way, you can plan accordingly, and know when to schedule breaks.

"Mercury will be retrograde in the fiery sign of Leo, which may cause some issues with our sleep patterns, as we will be experiencing unpredictable and different extremes of exhaustion," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

Leos tend to love being social and surround themselves with lots of admirers to pet their mane. Add to the mix that we're in peak party season, trying to squeeze every ounce of outdoor play and social interaction out of summer that we can, and plenty of the signs are bound to burn out. If you're particularly introverted, you may struggle with getting adequate rest this month. But here's what each of the signs can expect for their sleep patterns this Mercury retrograde.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "Your dreams will be especially vivid during this upcoming Mercury Retrograde," astrologer Cindy Mckean, of Kansas City Astrology, tells Bustle of Aries' sleep patterns during this time. "Take notes about the most memorable dreams for you'll get answers and clues that help you get to your goals faster. Sleep will be restless during this period, but nothing that will affect your energy levels during the day."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "There's a few things not to mess with regarding Taurus and one of those things is their sleep," Mckean advises. "Since consistently losing sleep during this Mercury Retrograde is an unacceptable term for a Taurus, they should plan ahead and schedule their days with more room for resolving any issues that come their way. It'll preserve the amount sleep time Taurus requires."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle "If it were every possible to get by on no sleep at all during this Mercury Retrograde, it's a Gemini that can prove it," Mckean says. "This will be a very energetic and active time for you, but some repeats and revisions of work might keep you up a little later than usual. Nonetheless, you'll awaken the next morning ready to conquer a new day as if you got a full night's sleep."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "One thing that Cancers appreciate and enjoy is their sleep," Mckean says. "Since this Mercury Retrograde overlaps in Cancer and Leo, it's advised for Cancer to have a backup alarm, for during this period those two signs might expect mishaps with household items, including clocks."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle "Leos may find that they are experiencing much more mental chatter [than usual]," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "Leo may feel too excited to sleep as they prefer to plan a vacation or romantic adventure. A past love may also occupy their mind, as they reminisce about fun times."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle "Virgo may find that life has become all work and little play. A habit or natural routine may feel out of sync that could throw Virgo off course," Furiate warns, adding, "Analyzing possible solutions to tidy up every detail may create restless and wakeful nights for Virgo."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra is among the signs that will feel the impact of losing their precious sense of balance this Mercury retrograde. "Hanging out 24/7 with old friends will cause sleepless nights, allowing for much needed rest between parties," Stardust advises. So be sure to schedule time to recharge.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio may feel the urge to burn the candle at both ends this month in response to job insecurity. "You’re putting in more hours at the office, which is causing restless nights as a result of professional anxieties that are resurfacing," Stardust says. Beware the burnout that might bring along with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Contrary to what many fear about obsessing over the past during Mercury retrograde, Sagittarius will actually benefit from indulging in some nostalgia. "Daydreaming of the good old days will revive your spunk and give your spirit much needed energy," Stardust says. "The only issue is that you may crash and burn fast due to your enthusiasm."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns stay doing the most this Mercury retrograde (as if they'd have it any other way), but you should really try to schedule in some rest. "A little beauty sleep never hurt anyone, and certainly not you, Capricorn," Stardust teases. "You will be extra tired, mostly due to overextending yourself."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This may be a month where you want to try scheduling sex at the beginning of the date, Aquarius. "Drama with a loved or an ex one may cause sleepless nights," Stardust warns, "making you zonk out during date nights."