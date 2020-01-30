Whether you're single or have a partner, deciding what to do on Valentine's Day can be slightly stressful, because there's all this pressure to have a fun, sexy, romantic time with your significant other or hit the town with your single friends. Leaving your plans to chance and not over-obsessing is one approach, but astrology might give you some clues as to what vibes you'll be working with (or against) when it comes to mapping out your Valentine's Day plans. Turns out, astrology happenings are both good and not so good this Valentine's Day.

Firstly, love and romance planet Venus will have recently moved into headstrong Aries after spending the last few weeks in gentle Pisces. The influence of fire sign Aries adds impatience to our romantic affairs and is likely to put a greater emphasis on maximizing our own pleasure rather than our partner's.

We'll also experience some planetary connections that have the potential to make our Valentine's Day plans super deep and passionate. "The Moon will be in intense Scorpio on Valentine's Day, which will make us want to connect on a deep level and express our truest feelings," says astrologer Lisa Stardust. "Expect for hearts to flutter and to feel extreme in your feelings with your Valentine." This passion-filled lunar placement is definitely intense, but when it comes to romance, that can be a good thing — and super sexy, too.

But then, of course, there's also Mercury retroshade's highly shady influence to deal with. The retroshade, which begins on Feb. 2 and precedes the retrograde itself (which starts Feb. 16), will make it difficult to communicate our feelings, pin down solid plans, and not show up late to every date. Prepare yourself by leaving wiggle room in your schedule for both communication-based arguments and logistical snags in your Valentine's Day plans.

Valentine's Day will be hitting each zodiac sign differently this year — so Bustle spoke with Stardust, as well as astrologer Stephanie Powell of Astrology.com and Horoscope.com to see how it'll affect your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in your sign this Valentine's Day, Aries, and you're feeling like a social butterfly. "You’re always outgoing, but this year you’ll be feeling extra social," Powell says. "A group date could easily be the way to go. If you’re single, participating in a group activity, cause or organization that has meaning to you could lead you to a potential partner." Get out there!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

"You’re craving the PDA this Valentine’s Day as your area of public recognition is activated," Powell says. "Flaunting your [partner] with a gushy Instagram post is right up your alley." Don't be shy about showing off your partner — they'll love the attention. "Single and looking for love? You’re on a mission for serious contenders only," Powell says. Be discerning, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Time for a romantic getaway, Gemini. "Romance arrives in the form a trip this year — if you’re single and planning to travel over V-Day, your chances are high of meeting a partner of interest ... a change of scenery can do wonders," Powell says. "Coupled Gems can re-ignite the flames by taking a mini-vacation together." Just remember to leave room in your schedule for Mercury retroshade's travel snags, too.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This Valentine's Day is forcing you to get real with your emotions. "It’s time to spill all the feels, Cancer. Connecting deeply with your partner or a new date on Valentine’s Day is what will melt your heart," Powell says. "You’re not interested in entertaining surface-level interactions. You’re craving someone with substance, who isn’t scared to be vulnerable." Don't settle for anything less than the depths that your emotional waters require.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're kinda trying to put a ring on it this Valentine's Day. "This Valentine’s Day activates an area of your chart that rules long-term partnerships and marriage," says Powell. "You’re looking for someone who is willing to go the distance and dote on you, well, forever." Forever is a long time, but you're not afraid to step into it. Express your feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

With your ruling planet Mercury about to go retrograde, you're extra focused on organization. "In true Virgo fashion, Valentine’s Day will have you prioritizing your health and routines," Powell says. "This is an excellent time to find a like-minded partner with similar interests." Powell suggests keeping your eyes peeled at your next workout class. Dating someone with similar interests is going to be a huge turn-on.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're a true romantic, Libra — so even though you've been burning the candle at both ends with your professional duties, make time in your schedule for a cute and sexy Valentine's Day celebration. "Work matters may keep you late at the office," says Stardust. "Plan for a late night rendezvous with your crush at a bar for fun." So long as you're willing to be flexible in your plans, you'll have a dreamy date to look forward to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

The emotional moon is your sign this Valentine's Day, Scorpio, so it's the perfect time to up the intimacy factor in your relationship or dating life. "Plan a romantic getaway for Valentine's Day — or even stay local but in a hotel," says Stardust. "Having a change of scenery will do you and your [partner] some good." So long as you can secure some quality one-on-one time with your partner, you'll feel satisfied.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Money might be stressing you out at the moment, and the messy vibes of the retroshade certainly aren't helping. But you can still have a fun and romantic Valentine's Day if you're willing to get creative. "Don’t let your looming financial situation stand in the way of having fun on Valentine’s Day," says Stardust. "You can always plan for a low key and inexpensive evening out." Keep things chill and you'll be golden, Sag.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your Valentine's Day forecast looks dreamy, Capricorn! Unfortunately, the chances of you getting overly caught up in a fantasy of feelings is high — and it could distract from focusing on other priorities. "Get your head out of the clouds and focus on work," says Stardust. "Leave the daydreaming about your evening plans for after-hours." Getting swept off your feet is fun and all, but for now, it's best to keep them planted firmly on the ground.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarians definitely aren't known for being hopeless romantics, but the Valentine's Day vibes are getting you into the spirit of puppy love — so don't be afraid to put yourself out there! "Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to take a leap of faith and jump into your crush’s arms," says Stardust. "Chances are, they feel the same way." Being vulnerable with your feelings is scary, but it's likely that the reward will outweigh any risk of rejection. Take the leap!

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Despite the drama in the stars with Mercury retroshade in your sign, you've got a potentially chill and relaxing Valentine's Day on tap this year, Pisces. Take advantage of the laid-back energy and use it to emotionally bond with your partner. "It’s been a while since you spent time connecting with your significant other," says Stardust. "Use this Valentine’s Day to reignite the passion between you both." Plan something quiet and romantic where you can be your true selves.

Even with the drama of an impending Mercury retroshade, every zodiac sign has the potential to experience a sweet and romantic Valentine's Day. Whether you're in a relationship, spending the day with friends, or flying totally solo, taking the stars' advice ensures that you'll have a smooth ride this year.