While most people who get engaged tend to get one ring and call it a day (wedding band aside), you can trust former Spice Girl and now mega-successful fashion designer Victoria Beckham to do it her own way. Since husband David Beckham proposed to her in 1998, the 44-year-old has been seen sporting a total of 14 different engagement rings, prompting the question, how much are Victoria Beckham's engagement rings worth?

The reason everyone is talking about this major jewellery collection all over again is because Beckham arrived at the Dior menswear show last week wearing yet another ring on that finger. No one's sure whether each of Beckham's rings are indeed engagement rings or just "normal" rings worn on her ring finger but, either way, she has a lot of diamonds.

Tom Belson of Hatton Garden's Prestige Valuations told the Daily Mail that he estimates the designer's ring collection is now worth a huge £8.9 million. I spoke to Ringspo's jewellery expert Alastair Smith, who actually puts the estimate a little higher. "Many of Victoria’s rings are exceptional in size and quality, with significant centre stones," he tells me. "Across all 14 rings, it’s likely that her collection cost somewhere in the region of £10m, although it could be significantly more depending on the quality of the rubies and the sapphires used in her rings." Smith makes an important point, and with all these estimates, as size and quality when up close could seriously increase the price point.

The fact that Beckham reportedly paid for some of them herself is proof that she's a woman who knows what she wants, and isn't afraid to go after getting it. Here's the lowdown on each of her rings, including those all-important individual valuations.

1998 Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock In 1998, David Beckham asked Victoria to marry him over dinner at a restaurant in Hertfordshire. The first, and therefore most important, ring was a three carat marquise-cut diamond set on a yellow gold band and reportedly cost the former footballer £65,000, according to the Mirror.

2001 Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock Just over a year after the couple's fairytale wedding, Beckham had swapped her fancy diamond for a simple platinum band (obviously covered in more diamonds). "Compared to many of Victoria’s rings, which sport over-sized centre stones which run in the the millions, the eternity band is relatively modest," Smith tells me. "Most large infinity bands include around 7ct of diamonds, split across around 15 diamonds. As the diamonds are smaller, each is less expensive than a single, large diamond. A weighty, platinum infinity band with 7 carats of diamonds is around £20,000, depending on the quality of the stones used."

2003 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While she stuck to a plain band for 18 months, Beckham had apparently grown bored by 2003. Returning back to the land of diamonds, her third engagement ring featured an emerald-cut diamond that The Sun estimates to be worth £1.2 million.

2004 Steve Finn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A year later, Posh chose a coloured diamond. Her pink engagement ring — which was set on a ring of diamonds and platinum band — is believed to have been a 30th birthday present from David and, according to the Daily Mail, set him back £700,000.

2005 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2005, Beckham went full WAG with a huge 17 carat pear-cut diamond ring. It is said to be the most expensive ring in her collection with Hello estimating its value at £2 million.

2006 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock Beckham was seen on the front row of several fashion shows wearing a square-cut yellow diamond in 2006. She paired the noticeable rock with two eternity bands. The value of this particular ring is thought to be around £700,000, reports the Daily Mail.

2007 JSSImages/BEI/REX/Shutterstock Beckham turned to a stand-out ring in 2007, wearing a huge emerald set on a diamond band on a couple of occasions. Stylist reckons it's worth a whopping £500,000 while the Daily Mail are going bigger, estimating a value of £700,000.

2008 Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock This rectangular diamond ring may look similar to previous styles but this particular rock, worn in 2008, is much bigger than the rest. At 15 carats, the Chopard design cost £1.65 million, according to The Sun.

2009 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You couldn't miss this oval-cut red ruby and its sparkling diamond halo. That plus its white diamond band would have set Beckham (or her husband) back around £800,000, says the Daily Mail.

2010 Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you thought the ruby was big enough, wait until you see Beckham's sapphire ring. Worn in 2010 to Vanity Fair's Oscars party, the Daily Mail says its price would have been around £450,000.

2010 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Later that year, Posh chose a much smaller style. The ring featured an oval-cut pink diamond on a thin band, and it's likely to be pretty pricy. "Pink diamonds are much rarer than white diamonds, and as a result they’re much more expensive," Smith explains. He continues: "The cost of pink diamonds is hugely dependant on the exact colour of pink the diamond, and can vary hugely depending on the intensity of the colour. This pink diamond is much lighter in carat weight than the pink halo ring that she received for the 30th birthday, and looks to be around 5 carats. It appears to be a light pink diamond, which are less expensive than more vivid pink colours, but despite this the diamond would still cost around £500,000."

2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 2015 saw a very different ring on Beckham's hand. Moving away from her previous diamond preference, she stepped out wearing a moonstone style by Jacob & Co that, according to Hello, was much cheaper than the others at just £10,000.

2016 Ian Gavan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beckham's love of diamonds was clearly too strong as in 2016, she reverted back to the sparkly stone, choosing a square-cut rock on a platinum band. Although this ring isn't affordable for the average person, the Daily Mail reports that it's one of Beckham's cheaper pieces at £110,000.

2018 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beckham's newest ring — spotted at the recent Dior show — is a small yellow diamond set on a platinum band. Just like her ring from 2016, this one's value is nowhere near some of her previous jewels with Marie Claire estimating a price of more than £120,000.