Chances are that if you went and opened your makeup drawer right now, you would be met with a mini collection of eye liners rattling around. From crayons to felt tips to gel pots to precision brushes, there are so many different kinds of liners out there. So much so that it's nearly impossible to stick to just one. And Kat Von D just tempted the beauty world a little further with their liner obsession by teasing a new lash liner specifically made for a person's water line. But how much is the new Kat Von D Lash Liner? Seeing how Von D leaked the product on her Instagram just a few days ago, there is no specific price point announced just yet, but it will probably cost mid-range like the rest of her items.

This is a pretty amazing product because most people have to resort to crayons when filling in their lower lash lines. But the makeup mogul has taken the time to invent a budge-proof formula that will let you darken your inner water line with liquid ink without irritating your eye along the way.

She teased the product on Instagram, writing in her caption, "I know I should wait to announce this, but I just got the first final prototype for the upcoming @katvondbeauty LASH LINER and I’m just so f****** excited!"

She then goes on to explain that this wasn't a product made on a whim, but has been researched and formulated for years. "I’ve been working on this formula for years and it’s finally real! This is the FIRST EVER LONGWEAR LIQUID #VEGAN FORMULA - created specifically for your inner rim lash line. The formula is applied wet, and dries down to the most budge-proof opaque black."

Obviously just sharing a photo of the tube with fans wouldn't be enough, so she created an eye look using the new formula to show how it would work. It's intense and looks like it would stay on for hours. It almost looks like the liner was tattooed on — and that was just with one coat!

So now let's talk logistics: How much can this fabulous product set you back? Since it looks like Von D shared this product without the approval of her marketing team (she was so excited, remember?) we don't have much information. We don't even know when the liner itself will drop, since Von D only used the hashtag #ComingSoon.

But using the facts we do have at hand, one can assume it will be in the same price range as her other liners, since most brands tend to price similar products comparably. Using that info, one can speculate it will be around $20. Just take a look at the other liners currently available.

The famous "Tattoo Liner" that won Allure's 2017 Reader's Choice Awards is $20, and it's a waterproof liquid liner that stays put all day for a" fade-, melt-, crack-, and run-resistant finish."

Tattoo Liner, $20 Sephora

Her "Ink Liner" is also priced at $20, which also gives you razor-sharp, clean-cut looks for 24-hours. This liner also has the benefit of coming in 10 different colors, ranging in everything from a forest green to teal.

Ink Liner, $20, Kat Von D

Then the "Basket Case Anti-Precision Eyeliner" also falls into a similar price point, clocking in at $19. This liner is an easy-to-use, smudgeable eye pencil meant to create smoky eyes, and was inspired by Billie Joe Armstrong’s signature look.

Basket Case Anti-Precision Eyeliner, $19, Sephora

These are all different kinds of liners but they all hover around the $20 mark, so the new waterline eye liner will probably fall into the same price point. Now all we have to do is wait and see when it will be available!