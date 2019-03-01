Since its 2016 launch, The Ordinary has grown into a much-loved beauty brand — mainly thanks to its super low prices and highly effective formulas. While the brand houses more serums than you can dream of, fans couldn't help notice that one everyday skincare item was missing from the line-up: a cleanser. Now, a makeup-removing product is finally on its way. So how much is The Ordinary's cleanser and how long will you have to wait to snap it up?

Well, the Squalane Cleanser is already on the site, proving that there really isn't long to wait for the launch. According to Cosmopolitan, the 50ml product will be available from March 6. You can also sign up to be notified as soon as stock is released.

The Ordinary is sticking to its affordable price range, sticking a pretty reasonable £5.50 price tag on its new formulation. What's most impressive about the product is that it doubles up as a facial cleanser and a makeup remover, allowing you to simultaneously wipe away eyeshadow, lipstick, foundation, and more while giving your skin a deep yet gentle clean.

Formula-wise, the cleanser boasts a bunch of things. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free but it is also free from oil, alcohol, and silicone. These properties make it ideal for anyone with sensitive or easily irritated skin.

Squalane — the cleanser's main ingredient — is fast becoming a wonder ingredient in the world of beauty. Not to be confused with squalene (which is derived from shark liver), this particular moisturiser is taken from plants, reports Allure.

"It is effective at providing natural-feeling moisturisation," Steve Shiel, director of scientific and technical at L'Oreal UK & Ireland, told Get The Gloss. "It also has emollient characteristics as well, lightly coating the surface of the skin to soften and smooth it without irritation and importantly, without leaving a greasy residue." He also added that squalane can help "other ingredients become more easily absorbed."

The new cleanser has been produced with a balm-like texture. But as soon as you warm it in your hands, it transforms into a clear oil. To get the most out of it, simply massage the melted product onto dry skin. Once makeup is removed, rinse with warm water. The entire process should take less than a minute.

Although The Ordinary states that the product is suitable for all skin types, it does recommend doing a patch test before using the cleanser. This involves applying a small amount of the product to your upper forearm and leaving it on for 24 hours before rinsing off. If you notice any sign of irritation (including redness, itching, burning, or blistering) during this time period, it's best not to use the cleanser. You should also avoid using it on broken skin.

If Instagram and Twitter comments are anything to go by, the people are super excited for this skincare release. It looks like another win for The Ordinary and a loss for all the more expensive brands out there.