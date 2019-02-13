Full moon alert! On Feb. 19, the February full moon (which will also be a supermoon!) will rise in the sign of Virgo. This earthy, bright, and energizing luminary is bringing about majorly good vibes overall, and we've earned 'em. Virgo energy always motivates us to clean up our acts (as well as our homes and schedules), and this moon is no exception. But after the eclipses that carried us into 2019 with a bang followed by the very airy new moon in Aquarius earlier this month, it's safe to say that most of us will be jumping at the opportunity to seize a bit of lunar drive and energy to help us work toward our goals with zeal. Of course, we'll all feel this energy manifest in our own lives differently, and there will be a few zodiac signs most affected by the February supermoon.

Can I also just note that I'm loving the numerology of this full moon's date: 2/19/2019? And if you add together 2 + 19, you get 22, which is an angel number with all kinds of positive symbolism attached to it. How cool is that? Just sayin', I'm feeling magical vibes already.

So let's talk about those magical vibes specifically, because there are apparently many of them. "The Full Moon February 2019 astrology is exciting, adventurous and sexy," wrote Astrology King. "[It] brings opportunities for change, romance and success." This full moon is bound to spice things up and energize you — both in the sense of working toward your goals, but also maybe even in the romance and sex department, too. I suppose if Valentine's Day isn't all it's cracked up to be, you'll have a second chance to up the passion with this full moon a few days later.

If you did some new moon manifesting during February's prosperous dark moon in Aquarius, you'll want to spend some time during this full moon circling back to those intentions and refining them, as you'll likely notice you have a bit more clarity on next steps. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who shared some astrological dish on how we should spend this luminary. "The Full Moon is a super charged time to express your needs as well as think about the next steps you are going to take, while letting go of past emotional barriers and stepping into clarity around the mind and spirit."

For some signs, this luminary will rise and fall without too much of an upset. But for other signs, you can bet they'll see the waves of change crashing up on their moon-lit shores — so here are the zodiac signs who will be most affected by February's full moon vibes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're dealing with some major paradigm shifts, Gem, and it hasn't been easy — so this full moon is probably going to feel really intense and bring up some personal feels. "This luminary will hit you close to home," shares Stardust. "The focus will be mostly on defining your sense of security, allowing you to let go of people and situation who shake your sense of safety." Surround yourself with people and energy that help you feel secure, at home, and fully yourself. You have everything you need to thrive inside of you already — you just need a lil' boost to help you see it. Allow this moon to illuminate all the blessings that you have and remind you that you can make anything work.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you missed the manifestation boat during the new moon, you've got a second chance, Virgo baby. And if you didn't miss it, well, consider this moon the astrological genie that's offering you an extra wish. "The Full Moon actually doubly serves as your monthly New Moon, it’s time to start a new routine or show off a new look," explains Stardust. "It’s a very potent day for you to do magic, as the cosmos are allowing you to let go and bring in a fresh new attitude." The moon is shining in your sign, so plan to plant those seeds of intention — it's blessed you with a magic touch. Don't skip out on your ritual work now, because you currently have the power to change your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

The moon is full, and so is your freaking schedule, Sag. Time to be hella sweet to yourself and do some major self-pampering post-workday, because the grind is going to be getting you down as this luminary reaches its full potential. "Tensions at work may force you to retreat at home for a while, as you definitely need some QT with yourself," advises Stardust to Bustle. Spend this moon at home chillin' with your thoughts and preparing to slay whatever challenges come next. This moon may be illuminating your professional stresses, yes, but that only makes it easier for you to sort through and tackle them. Know that a little relaxation time can make all the difference for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The full moon will be illuminating a bit of intensity in the romance department for you, lil' Pisces. "Relationships are more confusing then ever, as you are unsure if you are ready to commit," explains Stardust. But don't overreact! "Take time to think before you swim away from your romantic prospect." The sun just moved into your sign with this luminary, so it's a lot of planetary stimulation for a sensitive soul like you. Check in with yourself — are you ensuring that you maintain healthy space and boundaries in your love life? Are you allowing for some much-needed alone time where you can clear your mind? Prioritize that under this moon before making any final decisions.