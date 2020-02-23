How Pisces Season Will Affect Your Friendships, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Pisces season brings with along the loving, emotional vibes that the water sign is known for. That's why, from February 19 to March 20, you'll find yourself connecting to your feelings around everything from your career to your love life to your friendships.

"All Pisces season wants us to do is to allow space for feelings to come up and honor them," astrologer Clarisse Monahan, tells Bustle.

Since we tend to be more tolerant and compassionate during this time, we might understand friends on a deeper level than we ever have before. "Pisces is a very intuitive sign, so we tend to gain greater insights [during this time]," Monahan says. "It is also a time for releasing old hurts or grudges. And it's an excellent time for building any bridges or reconnecting with friends."

If you've been meaning to reach out to a friend, or have something you need to get off your chest, Pisces season 2020 may be the perfect time to do it.

Since each zodiac sign will be affected differently by everything Pisces season 2020, which falls during the first Mercury Retrograde of 2020, has in store for your friendships, here's what astrologers say your sign can expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Since Pisces rules your 12th house of the subconscious, you can expect some surprises to crop up within your group of friends. "As Mercury comes out of retrograde on March 9, you might be the last one to find out something that has been simmering under the surface," Narayana Montufar, senior astrologer at Astrology.com and Horoscope.com, tells Bustle. "Take as long as you need to process it." Don't be afraid to chat with your friends about it. After all, Pisces season is a great time to have those long overdue conversations, and to reconnect.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Even though Taurus is known for being a homebody, you'll muster the strength to go out and socialize this Pisces season. "This season is perfect for you to be out and about with friends, socializing, and networking," Monahan says. "You are also likely feeling very compassionate and [close to] your friendship group right now. Pisces season is a good time to dedicate to deep hangs with friends, especially if you haven't seen them in a while."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Since Gemini is a mutable sign (aka you mark the end of a season), just like Pisces, you're going to be quite happy this season. "Gemini is the last sign of spring and Pisces is the last sign of winter so you have much in common," Monahan says. Pisces season will also be activating your 10th house of career and honor, she says, which is where your focus will be. Try not to overwork yourself, but instead make time for friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Both the sun and Mercury will illuminate your 5th house of romance and creativity, Montufar says. If it's been a while since you last tapped into this side of yourself, now's the time. You might even be inspired to leave your usual routine behind, and go out with friends on a more regular basis. The draw of your routine will always be there, but take this season to see what else you can do with your downtime. You'll likely reconnect with others and feel more refreshed as a result.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This Pisces season could be a little intense, and you might find yourself wanting to spend every waking moment with friends. "Pisces is falling in your 8th house," Monahan says, "which is the house of Scorpio. This energy can be all-or-nothing energy and is also sometimes a little clingy." Be sure to give everyone some space, while also focusing on what you need. If you need some advice, it's OK to ask. "Feel free to talk it out with your oldest friends," Monahan says. "This can help you gain perspective."

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This can be a tough month for you, Virgo, as there will be a full moon in your sign, which Monahan says tends to heighten emotions. "As Pisces energy is opposite you in the zodiac wheel, you will likely feel more tension than the other signs during Pisces season," Monahan says. You may need to lean on those close to you for support during Pisces season. "This is a great time to connect with friends that really want to better their own physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, as these will be key themes for you during this season," she says.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This Pisces season will activate your 6th house of service and routine, Monahan says, so you're going to excel at handling everyday life "stuff" from now until March. As a result, friends will come to you for help with their careers, health, and routines, and you'll be able to give practical advice. And you might even need advice of your own. "If you are feeling indecisive about your work situation, talking it out with friends can really help," Monahan says.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been working really hard and focusing on your career, this season might inspire you to slow down and take a much-deserved break. Chilling at home is always a valid way to spend the time, as is having fun with friends. "As Mercury and the sun activate your 9th house of travel and leaning," Montufar says, "you might end up planning a long weekend with your favorite pals or at least spending more idle time." Go with whatever feels right in the moment.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Emotional drama, either within your group of close friends or with the folks you hang out with at work, could make for a stressful time this Pisces season. If you need a break, remember that it's also OK to keep a low profile, Montufar says. While it'll be difficult to pry yourself away from juicy conversations, keep your well-being in mind, too.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle You'll feel the need for deeper, more stimulating conversations than usual, Monahan says, so be sure to bring up topics that speak to you the next time you're with your friends. "Pisces season is an excellent time for you to get together and wax lyrical with your friends, as you will be feeling extra chatty," Monahan says. "The Pisces sun will also be inspiring ideas in you so feel free to turn get-togethers into impromptu brainstorming sessions. Communication for you this season is at an all time high, so make the most of it and schedule as many catch-ups as you can."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle You'll find yourself taking a deeper look at your friendships during Pisces season. Take the time to hash it out, Monahan says, and bring up your worries with friends. You might even be inspired to look at yourself, too. "Pisces is very compassionate, so if there are friendships where you have been giving or taking too much, it's a great time to talk it out and get things back on an even keel," Monahan says.