In recent times it's been hard to look at things sunny side up. However, as in previous times of dire straits throughout history, for many this is a time to come together and support each other. So hats off to UK businesses showing their support to NHS workers because while times are tough, we need to help each other out.

Large chains like Pret A Manger are doing their bit to help those who are on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a tweet from their official Twitter account, the food giant shared a post captioned "This one is on us." The post read "Dear NHS workers. Your hot drinks are on the house from today, and we'll take 50% off everything else. Thank you for everything you're doing. We look forward to serving you."

McDonalds have also been showing their appreciation to not only NHS staff, but others also baring the brunt of this pandemic. They also took to their official Twitter to say they're happy to be giving out free drinks to those doing their best to help during this time saying"

"To thank our emergency services, health and social care workers for all your amazing work in keeping us all safe, just show your work ID in a restaurant and have any free drink on us."

It's not only food retailers who're getting involved in the effort to support the NHS. Chelsea Football club has stepped up to offer help with a huge logistical issue — accommodation. They've announced they'll make available the Millennium Hotel at Stamford bridge for NHS workers who need somewhere to stay. On their official website it was revealed that the idea came from their club owner Roman Abramovich. The hotel will be available for a two month period initially and all of the costs will be covered by Abramovich.

During these uncertain times it's great to see that capitalist enterprises are using their financial power to support those who're hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.