We've finally come up for some air after drowning in our feels all Scorpio season long, but now it's officially Sagittarius season 2019 — which packs a fun n' flirty punch and brings a whole lotta sparkle to an otherwise dreary, wintry time of year. In the midst of the holiday shuffle, we're all working our butts off for that end-of-year bonus, trying to wrap up our projects, and picking up extra shifts to cover the holiday shopping bills, so it helps to know how Sagittarius season 2019 will affect your career. You know, so you have a lil' heads up on what to expect. One less thing to wonder about during the most stressful joyful season of the year, right?

Fiery, adventurous, optimistic, and open-minded, Sagittarian energy wants to help us expand horizons in all areas of our lives. Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who weighed in on the career-specific vibes that Sag season is serving us. "Sagittarius season will bring new opportunities and projects our way," shares Stardust. "It’s a time to embrace creativity and passions — especially at the work place!" Under the Sagittarius influence, we all feel more passionate about learning new things and trying on new hats at work. And with Sag's added dose of optimism and sense of adventure, we're more likely to take a lil' risk on a new project, too.

The new moon in Sagittarius on Nov. 26 is one to note, as it's a major luminary of the season, and we should capitalize on its energizing vibe at work all season long. New moons almost always mark an auspicious time for new beginnings — and this one in particular is the last big astro opportunity of the year to plant brand new seeds at work (this is because December's new moon is also a solar eclipse, which isn't a good time for trying to manifest). So, when it comes to your career, the Sagittarius new moon is a great time to dip your toes into new endeavors and optimistically chase your goals. Let that energy sail you all the way through the end of Sagittarius season.

Find out exactly what Sagittarius season means for your career, based on your sign, so you can get your act together before the end of the year and start 2020 off with a bang.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

~FIRE SIGN ENERGY~ Y'all are wild, so with the fiery sun in a fellow fire baby's territory, you've amped up your energy level at work to full blast — which means that even your nearly-superhuman self will start to feel a wee bit overwhelmed. "You’re too busy to think, which is why hiring an assistant will serve you well," advises Stardust. If you have the means to ask for help and delegate some tasks at work, do it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been working hard toward your professional goals, and it's likely that your superiors have made it known that they see your efforts — and you should know that a payoff is on the horizon. "A raise is in the works, but it may take a while before you receive what you deserve," explains Stardust. "Prove yourself!" Step up your game and show 'em what you've got. The recognition you deserve is on its way this season.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sag season is a great time to think about how you can work with others to accomplish your career goals and make sound financial investments for your future, Gem. "A business partnership will allow you to get more opportunity and growth at work," shares Stardust. You're an independent spirit, but collaboration can actually take you farther in the right direction now than flying solo. Explore the power of partnerships.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Workplace life has been exhausting, and you've spread yourself thin to support yourself, reach your goals, and help out your coworkers. Just remember that it's OK to ask them for a lil' bit of a favor in return, too. "Your colleagues are a major form of support atm," shares Stardust. "Embrace their positivity!" Sag season has you feeling extra optimistic, so trust your colleagues' good intentions and willingness to help you out.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Let your creativity shine at work this season, Leo, as that's really where your strengths lie — whether you're putting it to use already or not. "A new creative endeavor is in the works rn," explains Stardust. "Have fun integrating your artistic vibe into your work." The sun is in a fellow fire sign and you're feeling very much, well, on fire! Think outside the box and allow that left brain of yours to take the lead in coming up with fresh ideas.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You already know you have the drive, patience, and skill that it takes to work for yourself — and this season, Virgo, you may start taking steps to make that a reality. "You’re creating your own business — which takes work and patience," shares Stardust. "It will take a while to become successful, but you’re on your way." Taking full control of a new career path doesn't happen overnight, but plant seeds now for the long haul.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You can be a visionary, Libra, as your Venus-ruled aesthetic sense is strong. Let it show by sharing the fresh ideas that have been swirling around in your brain this season. "Talk to your boss about your next vision and dream," advises Stardust. "They will help you achieve your goals." Look for allies in your workplace who can get on board and help make your creative ideas a reality — and know that you're an asset.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This has been a big year for you career-wise, Scorpio, and the payoff (or another payoff, perhaps) is headed your direction this season. "A raise is on its way to you," shares Stardust. "Be patient!" Slow and steady wins the race, so be willing to patiently stay motivated, working diligently until it's your time to take the spotlight and bask in the light of recognition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

'Tis the season of you, Sag — and you're feeling motivated, fired-up, and ready to kick butt in the workplace. Perhaps you've taken up a new gig recently or switched up your role at a current position. Either way, you're shining: "You’re the one who everyone has their eye on as an up and comer," shares Stardust. "Your hard work will pay off!" Keep up the pace and you'll be a master of many trades in no time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Always planning for the future, aren't you Capricorn? Well, that's a smart move — as you've got to cover your own back in the workplace and take charge of the career you want. "You’re secretly elevating your status by plotting your next big move on the DL," explains Stardust. You know what you're doing, so trust in your plans and know that you're making moves that'll pay off for you and your team in the long run.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Flirty, open-minded Sag season vibes perfectly with your collaboration-focused energy, Aquarius, so embrace the vibe to the fullest extend and get out there to network for your business or career goals. "Use your winning personality to network and create contacts," advises Stardust. Serendipitous meetings that take place this season can prove super fruitful for the future, so update that LinkedIn and get to networking.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's the season of Sag and the season of giving — so give your all at work and we promise it won't go unnoticed. Big things are in the works for you. "A promotion is in the stars for you during the next 30 days," predicts Stardust. "Be prepared to step up your game!" Things are changing at the speed of light in your life, Pisces, so swim fast to keep up and make sure you deliver your A-game in the workplace.