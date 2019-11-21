It's dangerous to get pushy when dealing with Scorpio energy, but for now, we have to — because the morning of Nov. 22 officially marks the end of the scorpion's annual reign of darkness and the start of Sagittarius season 2019. Sagittarius is a mutable fire sign, full of energy and joie de vivre, and is ruled by lucky planet Jupiter. When the sun moves into Sag territory, you can bet it's bringing the celebratory holiday vibes we've been waiting for — and its fiery energy will heat things up in the cold of winter and this dark n' gloomy Mercury retroshade, too.

Not gonna lie, Scorpio season was rough. As a deep, emotional water sign fixed on the mysteries of life, it's always a period of the year that brings up feelings of control, vulnerability, power, and intense emotions — and major internal transformations. But this year felt like Scorpio energy in hyper-drive, as we also dealt with a shift-inducing Halloween Mercury retrograde that took us even deeper into the Scorpion-ruled seas. That said, Sagittarius' adventurous, happy-go-lucky energy is the antidote we need: "Sagittarius season is the big and extra energy we need before the holidays," shares astrologer Lisa Stardust, who spoke with Bustle about what's to come in the season of Sag. It's a time for celebrations, and now it's finally starting to feel like it.

Sagittarius energy is all about adventure, and that's exactly what it's time to embrace this season, in whatever little ways we can. Ruled by Jupiter, planet of expansion and growth, Sag energy loves to learn, explore new people and places, and joyfully say yes to every exciting opportunity that presents itself. "Take risks and make impetuous decisions now," advises Stardust. "Assert your will and live life to the fullest. After all, you only live once!" This kind of sheer optimism and carpe diem-attitude is classic Sagittarius, so if you're looking for a shift in your outlook to drag you out of Scorpio season's intensity, embrace the sun's current journey through this fun-loving fire sign.

Everyone's going to feel this brand-new energy a little bit differently, so read on to find out how Sagittarius season will affect you, based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

"You’re evolving your mind and embracing new philosophies," explains Stardust. Sagittarius is the most philosophical of the fire signs (no shade to you, though, Aries!), so embrace that high-minded vibe. Read a cool book to shift your perspective, or ask the most interesting person you know out on a coffee date for good conversation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The weather may be getting colder, but you can come out of hibernation for a bit, Taurus! "Change is in the air for you," says Stardust. "Move towards personal growth." Embrace Sagittarius' free spirit and start walking through the doors that open in front of you. You never know what holiday adventures may await.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

All this fire sign energy is heating up the passion for you, Gemini — it's cuffing season, after all! "Relationships are on the forefront of your mind," says Stardust. "Move towards love." You're not always the lovey-dovey type, but finding someone to cuddle with this season (and chit-chat with deep into the night) might be exactly what you need.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your workplace's holiday parties? Not always a Cancer's extracurricular activity of choice — but this year, you might just find it tolerable. "Hang out with your coworkers and enjoy the upcoming holiday merriment," advises Stardust. Spending time with colleagues in a fun setting might offer up some auspicious connections both socially and professionally.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo babies, we've entered a fellow fire sign's territory, and you know what that means. "Get ready to party! You’ve been working hard. Too hard," shares Stardust. "Now it’s time to reap the pleasures of your work." In all honesty, you have fought for your right to party, so cut yourself some slack and allow yourself to have some unadulterated fun.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Did somebody say hygge? "Revamp your home to prepare for cozy season with your boo," advises Stardust. It's officially cuffing season (and it's also getting damn cold outside), so spend this season cozying the heck out of your pad and having some sweet nights in, whether you're already cuffed up or on the holiday dating scene.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

OK, little miss popular, Sag season is definitely activating your highly-social tendencies, but don't run yourself into the ground! "You're in high demand," shares Stardust. "Don’t spend too much time out celebrating that you forget to rest." Holidays are stressful, so prioritizing self-care amidst the fun this season is key.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Mercury retrograde has been ravaging through your sign — but you're finally home free, so time to get your affairs in check. "Organize your finances and ask for advice in making sound investments," advises Stardust. Flex your control when it comes to your financial sitch this season and you'll head into the new year on more than solid ground,

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Birthday baby! In the nature of your ruling planet, expect good fortune, growth, and synchronicity to color your life all season long "Luck is on your side now," explains Stardust. "Take risks to win big!" Essentially, yes, we're telling you to go full-blown-Sagittarius on the world and watch the magic happen. It's your time to shine, and you're shining.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

"You’re taking a step back from the limelight and relaxing this month," explains Stardust. And that's great! When you work as hard as you do, you have to relax hard, too — and there's no better time than the holidays. Plus, the sun's hitting your sign next, so rest up before the high energy show starts in late December. Prioritize self-care now!

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Back to the grind for you, Aquarius! "Update your LinkedIn account," advises Stardust. "Networking will lead you to your next professional break." With Mercury out of retrograde, you can finally start pursuing new projects without fear. Call on Sagittarius' luck and sense of adventure when pursuing new career options and ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Things are looking bright and shiny for your professional future, Pisces, so don't stop the momentum! "A promotion may be in the works for you now," predicts Stardust. "Step up your professional game!" Now's not the time to slack, so call upon Sagittarius' boundless energy and optimism to bounce you through the season at work with positivity.