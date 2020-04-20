A new lunar cycle is beginning on April 22 at 10:35 p.m. with the April 2020 new moon — and it's bringing us new beginnings, along with some new challenges to navigate, too. Following the illuminating full pink Libra supermoon earlier in April, which shifted our focus to relationships and forced us to address interpersonal issues, this upcoming luminary is taking place in the hardworking fixed earth sign Taurus. Taurus energy brings our focus onto money, finances, and material possessions instead.

April's new moon will be aligning with wild planet Uranus, which could bring all sorts of unexpected adventures, news, or circumstances — but this isn't a negative thing. As astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle, this aspect to "rebellious Uranus" is "making us all walk to the beat of our own drum and embrace our unique qualities." In other words, some surprises can be a good thing.

With Taurus season energy at the forefront, we're feeling into our bodies and using our five senses to help us find the best course of action when it comes to moving forward and problem-solving. And we're planting seeds for the future when it comes to financial security and material wealth. Here's how the April 2020 new moon will affect all the zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love: Sensuality and physical touch mean more than ever right now. If you're spending this new moon with your partner, up the physical intimacy — but if not, then stimulate your other senses with a candle-lit video chat.

Career: The new moon in Taurus marks a great time to start thinking about the future when it comes to your cash flow. "Saving money is important at the moment," Stardust says. "Commit to a new financial plan."

Friendship: When you think about your friends, which of them help boost your self-worth and make you feel valued? Prioritize those friendships.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love: You're feeling a renewed sense of confidence and are fully embracing your Taurean sensuality — so don't be afraid to chase after the object of your desire.

Career: Ready for a career glow-up? Start by conquering some projects of your own to boost your confidence in work. "It’s time for you to start a new personal goal," Stardust says. "Step up and embrace your passions."

Friendship: The friends we keep are a reflection of who we are, and now's a good time to start tending to the relationships that show you what you want to see — and support the person you want to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love: This new moon puts you on an inward journey, helping you to see the areas where you need to heal in your love life. It's a good time to work on vulnerability in your romantic relationships.

Career: Things have been crazy at work, Gem, so don't be afraid to take a breather. "Taking a step back from the limelight will help reduce your stress at the moment," Stardust says. "Give yourself a moment to relax."

Friendship: You're feeling more sensitive than usual, so you'll only want to let your most trusted confidants into the inner workings of your heart under this luminary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love: Sometimes love is hiding in unexpected places, Cancer — perhaps even in your social circle. Don't be afraid to embrace a spark, even if it leads you in a direction you didn't intend on exploring.

Career: You'll feel more inclined to collaborate with your coworkers under this luminary, and perhaps even find inspiration to begin some new projects that focus on helping others.

Friendship: This is a social and fun-loving new moon for you, Cancer. "Friendships are now evolving and blossoming," Stardust says. "Embrace all the new possibilities."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love: Allow this new moon to help you break free of any past baggage you've been carrying, and embrace a new image for yourself that can help attract the type of partner you're looking for.

Career: This is a super auspicious moment for your career, Leo. "Things are shifting at your workplace, making your professional visions seem in reach," Stardust says.

Friendship: It's OK to look at your friendships with a critical eye right now, Leo, as you're figuring out which of your friends serve your higher goals and which might drag you down.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love: It's a good time to get spiritual and ask your partner to elevate to a new level with you. "Opening your mind to new meditative beliefs will allow you to embrace your desires," Stardust says.

Career: Allow the new moon to inspire you to start learning new things and building toward your long-term goals.

Friendship: Having solid friends to lean on is important to you, and you're inspired to build those higher-minded spiritual connections with others right now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love: Focusing on intimacy through physical touch and sensuality will be most fulfilling to you now, Libra — but even emotional intimacy will do the trick.

Career: Advocate for yourself within your job and don't settle for less than you deserve, no matter the circumstances. "Don’t let people take advantage of you," Stardust says.

Friendship: Everyone is trying to navigate the world's energy in their own way right now — including your friends. But just because they do things one way doesn't mean you should feel pressured to do the same.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love: "Relationships may be a bit erratic right now, forcing you to take a deeper look at the dynamics at play," Stardust says. Put a little extra energy and focus toward your romantic relationships, and it'll pay off down the road.

Career: Managing issues within your interpersonal relations at work right now is key — so take extra care when having discussions with your boss or other close colleagues.

Friendship: You're feeling extra social, Scorpio, and leaning on your closest friends is an important way to connect with the new moon's energy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love: Finding practical ways to connect with your romantic partner can help you feel closer under this new moon. Make chores like cleaning the house together a fun adventure, or FaceTime while you make your grocery lists.

Career: It's a good time to slow your pace and get yourself organized at work. "Your daily routine is in flux, and you’ll need some time to get your ducks in a row," Stardust says.

Friendship: You may find that you don't have as much free time for socializing, Sag, so do what you can to include your friends in your daily plans — perhaps by asking a friend to join you in a virtual workout class, or planning a Zoom movie night.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love: "Love is on your mind, allowing you to expand emotionally and find the support you need within relationships," Stardust says. This new moon is romantic for you, and because it's in a fellow earth sign, it'll make you feel all the more sensual.

Career: The new moon is inspiring you to bring your passions and sense of creativity to your day-to-day duties. This is a good time to share any fresh, innovative ideas.

Friendship: Embrace your inner child and indulge in some playful fun with your friends— even if it's virtual.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love: While you're naturally adventurous, you're seeking security right now. But stability doesn't have to cancel out fun. Start building something made to last.

Career: Don't let yourself feel stagnant in your career. "Your personal views are transforming now, opening your mind up to personal evolution and growth," Stardust says.

Friendship: Now is a vulnerable time for you, Aquarius, so open up to the people closest to you — the friends that feel like family.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love: You're expressing your most sensual and sweet desires through your words right now, Pisces, which is the best way to get to the heart of things at the moment.

Career: Remember that the squeaky wheel gets the grease, so share your thoughts, feelings, and ideas in the workplace. "Asserting yourself will help you find your inner strength," Stardust says.

Friendship: You're feeling very much at ease in communication under this new moon, so take advantage of the social energy and plan some fun Zoom dates with friends to catch up.