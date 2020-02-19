Between January's ruthless Capricorn stellium followed by the kickoff of Mercury retrograde on Valentine's Day weekend, it's been a rough cosmic go so far this year. Thankfully, the February 2020 new moon, which rises on Sunday, Feb. 23, serves as the perfect reprieve from the recent astrological chaos. This super positive-vibes-filled new moon weekend is offering us a beautiful burst of inspiration and confidence that can set all zodiac signs off on an exciting new path or project.

This new moon is the first major luminary of Pisces season 2020, and both the sun and moon will be in this emotional water sign. Pisces energy is super dreamy, feelings-oriented, and creative, so we can expect to feel extra intuitive, romantic, and artistically-inspired under this transit. And thanks to some of the other planetary aspects hitting the moon, it's also a great time to take advantage of cultivating our natural talents and interests, hanging out with friends, and embracing life's spontaneity and synchronicity.

"February’s new moon is one of the most positive lunar energies of 2020," says astrologer Narayana Montúfar. "With all the natal planets making their most positive side available to us, the days surrounding this new moon can function as the first step toward the realization of a dream." In other words, if you've been waiting for a good time to kick off a project or get through a rough patch on the road to a current goal, this moon marks an ideal opportunity to do.

This new moon in Pisces is the confident and sexy new beginning we've all been waiting for. Here's how the February new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Expect the unexpected, Aries, because this luminary could rock your world. "You might be in for a surprise. And even if it doesn’t seem like it at first, it will most likely be a good one," Montúfar says. "Keep an open mind — and most importantly, an open heart." This is exactly the kind of cosmic shake-up you've needed to get you out of your Mercury retrograde rut.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Allow yourself to be fully inspired under this luminary, Taurus — because it's bringing some potential networking opportunities. "During this new moon, making contact with a group or person you admire could bring meaningful rewards your way," Montúfar says. "Networking is highlighted for you — because if you don’t put yourself out there, who will?"

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your creative vision is clear right now, Gemini, and it's time to share it with the world. "This new moon brings you a sweet opportunity to make a bold move in the direction of your dreams," Montúfar says. "This would be an amazing time to put that meeting on the books and share that vision or idea with your business partners or higher-ups."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This isn't the new moon to stay home and cuddle with the cats, Cancer — it's time to put yourself out there and experience what life currently has to offer you. "You might feel like going out to explore new places and new scenes as you get inspired by this new moon’s greatness and sense of adventure," Montúfar says. "[It] could put exciting and creative personalities along your path." Be open to life's magical synchronicities.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This new moon is blessing you with an almost psychic sense of what you currently need to heal and spiritually grow, Leo. Listen to your higher self. "You can expect intimacy issues and needs to be brought to your awareness now," Montúfar says. "During these days, doing some deep soul-searching will be not only fascinating, but extremely revelatory."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Partnerships are weighing heavily on your mind right now, Virgo, and this luminary is the perfect time to send some extra energy toward those areas in order to develop those relationships the way you want to. "This new moon will bring the desire of a new beginning within a partnership," Montúfar says. "Whether it’s business or romantic, you can lay the groundwork for an emotionally gratifying road ahead."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Time to revamp your routine, Libra. "You might have to ask yourself if your current routine is working: Are you eating and sleeping enough, or do you need to make adjustments?" Montúfar says. "Regardless of the answer, there is no better time than this new moon for a fresh start." This luminary is your chance to start a new and healthy kick with confidence and strength.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're feeling fun, sexy, free, and ultra-creative, so let your magic shine, Scorpio. "Expect a weekend full of artistic inspiration, as well as the kind of sexual connection that helps release pent-up energy," Montúfar says. "Pisces is one of your [fellow water] signs, so just relax and have fun!" Allow the fun and creative burst of inspiration flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

"Spend this weekend reconnecting with your roots," Montúfar says. "Lovely, decadent Venus squares off with your ruler Jupiter, bringing awareness to your needs and deepest desires — tuning you into them for some interesting revelations." Keep things laid back this weekend, Sag, and you'll be repaid in some major intuitive clarity when it comes to personal matters.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This luminary serves as a reminder to put work on the back burner once in a while and prioritize some healing you time, Cap. "If you are on the brink of burning out, this new moon might bring a reality check your way — as money-hungry Venus challenges Jupiter, the planet of abundance, in your sign," Montúfar says. "The days surrounding this new moon are better spent learning something new that is not work-related — instead, make it about you!"

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This is an amazing opportunity for manifesting and setting personal intentions, so do a new moon ritual and focus on your dreams. "With so much positive planetary energy activating your second house of money and possessions, visualizing what you want might really manifest it for you," Montúfar says. "Also, show and feel appreciation for what you already have — it will bring even more abundance your way."

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

"This is your new moon — meaning it’s that time of the year to reinvent yourself," Montúfar says. "With Venus, Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, and even Uranus supporting this gorgeous lunar energy manifesting in your watery, psychic sign, it would be silly not to. Rally all your troops and go for the gold!" The planets are cooperating, so make the magic happen.