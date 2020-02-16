Pisces season is all about tapping into your emotional side. And when the sun moves into Pisces, the sign of the fish, on February 19, 2020 we'll all be feeling a bit more aware of ourselves, as well as artistic, empathetic — and possibly even more negative — than usual.

As astrologer Lumi Pelinku tells Bustle, Pisces season can also make you feel like a martyr, where instead of asking for help, you try to take on too much. This is called the "shadow side" of Pisces, Pelinku says, but being aware of this tendency can keep it from taking over.

This particular Pisces season is also taking place during the first Mercury retrograde of 2020, which may have you assessing your relationships with others. "We have to become more mindful of our communications and tap into our empathy in order to clearly express our desires," Pelinku tells Bustle. "Feeling and understanding is our power this season."

But Pisces season and Mercury Retrograde could also have an impact on your goals, career, and money. Here's how Pisces season 2020 will affect each zodiac sign individually, as well as how you can make the most if the season, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If your thoughts have been running a mile a minute, then this Pisces season will be when everything finally starts slowing down and becoming clearer. You'll tame your thoughts, Pelinku says, and zero in on what you really want. Pisces season will give you the chance to carefully review your future choices and begin soul searching. Think about what you'd like the future to look like, and start setting a few goals. Once Mercury retrograde is over, you'll be ready to make things happen.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This Pisces season, you'll be struck with the urge to reach out to the network of people in your life, and possibly even reestablish friendships that have been put on the back burner, Pelinku says. So if you're wondering whether or not to text that old friend, go for it. There's a chance you'll reconnect with some like-minded folks, and possibly even get a meaningful project off the ground; one that might just have the power to help those in need. Be mindful of how certain people in your life make you feel, she says, as it may be a great time to start associating with folks who make you feel positive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've been working hard the past few weeks on a project, it will be noticed, Pelinku says. But Pisces season may inspire you to change the project to one that's more thought-provoking and innovative — in true Pisces style. Since Mercury is your ruling planet, and communication goes awry when the it goes retrograde, Pelinku recommends remaining mindful of the messages you're putting out into the world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer is going to have a lot going on during Pisces season, Lisa Barretta, an astrologer and author of Conscious Ink, tells Bustle. "Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto have been challenging your relationship sector for a while," she says. "Mercury retrograde gives you the opportunity to reconsider your partnership and settle any differences, especially concerning money and debts." With the Virgo full moon in your 3rd house of agreements and communication on March 9, you may find yourself having some tough, but necessary conversations, Barretta says. "This will signal you to take decisive action on an important issue," she says, "and luckily, Mercury will just be turning direct, giving you the green light."

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This season will be a reflective one for you. As the sun moves into Pisces, you'll find yourself assessing your resources, Pelinku says, including your spending habits. You'll likely make a few changes in order to ensure your own sense of security going forward, possibly by setting up a savings account or creating a budget. Even if you've been stuck in a spending groove for a while now, it's always possible to adopt a saving mentality with your future self in mind.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong/Bustle As Pisces season approaches, you'll question your partnerships and relationships, Pelinku says. "There is a chance that special someone that got away may come back to visit," she says. But instead of just going for it, think about whether or not this is the type of relationship you need right now. "Set your boundaries and you will be able to either proceed or let go," she says. "Peace and resolution are the keys to guide you."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Don't be surprised if an old relationship comes back into your life this Pisces season. "Venus, which is Libra’s ruling planet, will be traveling through Aries, Libra’s natural partnership zone during Pisces season until March 5," Barretta says. "There will be lots of emphases on friendships and romantic partners as well." Things that go on "behind the scenes" may also come to light, Barretta says, as the full moon will be in Virgo, Libra's 12th house of "the hidden." During this time, be careful not to gossip, she says, or else you'll have a lot of explaining to do, once Mercury is out of retrograde.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Pisces season will open lots of doors for you in the romance department, Pelinku says, but you may want to hold off on any big decisions until after Mercury retrograde. Instead, take this time to indulge your creative side, Pelinku says, in true Pisces fashion. "You will find yourself energized more than usual," she says, "Write down your insights and your dreams. Once Mercury retrograde is over, you may be surprised by how much of a creative genius you can be."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Even though your sign is typically all about adventure, this Pisces season will have you feeling like a homebody, Pelinku says. "You may be inspired to reflect on your past memories," she says. "Take the time and listen to your family’s stories." You might realize that you've been feeling a bit disconnected and out of touch. By making an effort to reconnect, you'll feel more grounded. And you'll be inspired to head back out into the world again, soon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle If you've had a lot on your mind, this season may be one where things finally quiet down. "You are often thinking about reaching the ultimate pinnacle of success," Pelinku says. "There is a need to stop and reflect on those who helped you along your way." Since you're a sign that will work themselves into the ground if you aren't careful, Pelinku says this can also be a great time to take a break from a repetitive schedule.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Even though you typically love your freedom, you'll be curled up at home during Pisces season. "Retrograde Mercury rolling through your 2nd house of money, helps you to reestablish better spending habits for yourself," Barretta says. "You might want to spend some time at home instead of always going out." And, with Uranus, your ruling planet, moving through your 4th house of home and family, you may find yourself planning a get together with family, or having friends over to your place to just sit around and chill, Barretta says. Take advantage of that vibe, since it isn't one you feel often.