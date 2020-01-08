The first full moon of 2020 is here, and it's a fierce one, cause this baby is also a lunar eclipse — and you know what that means. Eclipses are known to bring shake-ups, break-ups, and make-ups, all served with a side of chaos, and the January 2020 full moon lunar eclipse coming up on Jan. 10 is no exception. While a Friday night full moon might typically call for a night of gathering with your witch squad to celebrate, you'll want to consider how the January full moon lunar eclipse will affect your friendships before you dive into a major plan-setting sesh. Eclipses are known to bring drama, 'tis true, but that doesn't mean you can't keep things kosher with your crew. Read on.

The January full moon lunar eclipse will be affecting each zodiac sign a little differently, but what we can all expect is to feel way more intense in general. "Eclipses accelerate energy and we are going to see a lot of situations come to a head as they reach a penultimate boiling point," warns astrologer Sarah Potter, who chatted with Bustle about the eclipse's vibes. This intensity applies to all areas of your life, but it'll definitely be apparent when it comes to your friendships.

"Clarity is at an all time high and it is going to be hard to deny relationship imbalances in your personal and work life," Potter shares. "Don’t be surprised if your inner voice is raging and reminding you that you can’t put up with these situations any longer." All of sudden, it's going to be near impossible to ignore the strain of friendships that are energy-sucking and draining to you — and it's going to be on you to figure out how to handle it with maturity.

While the energy vampires in our lives will come out from the shadows and show themselves, we do need to be careful of saying things we don't mean to those we love, as our actions and decisions under the eclipse's energy could have lasting effects through the coming months. "Remember to take a breath and calm down before exploding and saying anything too harshly which you cannot take back," continues Potter.

Shutterstock

It's also important to note that this full moon takes place in Cancer, an emotional, sensitive, and sometimes-moody water sign, whose influence can get all of us deep in our feels. Just as the moon moves quickly through the sky, our moods can run the gamut just as swiftly, so it's important to be conscious of the fact that we might be extra sensitive and touchy in our interpersonal relationships — and should be wary of flying off the handle as a result.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who advises we slow our roll and keep our cool when it comes to disagreements. "[B]e cautious of how we relate to others," advises Stardust. "Don’t argue right away. Take time to find the right words and to embrace your emotions." The astrologer Six, who also spoke with Bustle about the eclipse's influence, echoed that sentiment, advising us to "structure your speech before you speak and take notes of constructive feedback and thoughts." Be thoughtful with your words when chatting with friends, and really listen to show you care.

And remember, eclipses aren't the time to manifest or try to take control — they're a time to sit back and listen to the cosmos, as these periods tend to bring unexpected changes to our lives. It'll behoove you to adopt a go-with-the-flow attitude during this weekend — and of course, that applies to your friendships and social plans, too. "Try not to be too distraught if plans don’t go your way, because the eclipse might help you discover what requires more TLC," advises Six. Remember that everyone — including your friends! — will be dealing with their feelings and the rocky eclipse energy, just like you are.

Check out how the January 2020 full moon lunar eclipse will affect your friendships, based on your sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The emotional energy of this eclipse is exhausting you, Aries, so this weekend is a good time to lay low, forego any wild social engagements, and only spend time with the friends who make you feel nurtured and comfortable. The full moon is forcing you to pause and turn inward to look at your own feelings instead of rushing to the next destination, so spend time with friends who make space for that side of you, too.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This eclipse is boosting your energy, Taurus — and while you usually love a good night in, you might benefit from taking a risk and saying yes to plans that you might normally ghost on. Just be wary of losing your cool and getting into it with a friend without solid reason. The moon's Cancer-ruled energy could make you sensitive, so be sure to step back and listen to your crew's point of view before pointing a finger.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Now is a great time to reinvent yourself and step into a new light, Gemini, and you'll want to bask in the path-changing energy of the eclipse amongst friends who are supportive of your endless growth and evolution. Grab your most eclectic crew and do something out of the ordinary to revitalize your friendship — but more importantly, to recharge your relationship to and confidence in yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

With the full moon in your sign, expect to feel very much in your element during this eclipse, Cancer. You're feeling confident in yourself and your ability to see things clearly, but remember: Your emotions are fleeting, and not every whim should be acted upon — especially under the chaotic energy of this luminary. Take your friends' quirks with a grain of salt — they're navigating the same wild eclipse that you are.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Rule number 1 of this eclipse for you, Leo? Avoid the drama. The full moon's energy has thrown you into your own little world, and you're full of ideas and inspiration, so don't let any low vibe situations drag you out of your headspace. Relinquish a need for control and take a go-with-the-flow attitude when it comes to social plans. And just say no to any plans involving friends who are all take and no give.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This eclipse is showing you exactly where you need to rethink your interpersonal relationships, Virgo. "Friendships come and go at this point as a result of unresolved issues flaring up again," shared Stardust in an interview with Bustle. "Try to calmly discuss issues to avoid arguments with your crew." You've worked hard to get where you are, so don't carry around extra baggage in the form of expired friendships.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Things are shifting and building up for you at work right now, and while that's fantastic, it could cause some tension for you in your personal life under this eclipse. Take a break from your professional duties this weekend to make time for the friendships that matter to you. You're a social creature, Libra, so prioritizing your relationships under the light of the eclipse will pay dividends. Think of them as your support group now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The lunar eclipse in fellow water sign Cancer is bringing your emotions to a boiling point, Scorpio — but that doesn't mean your friends deserve to be thrown into the cauldron, even if they are on your last nerve. Despite the chaotic full moon energy, you should call on your higher self to be mature about any issues that arise in your squad. Remember, that stinger of yours is full of poison — save it for enemies, not friends.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Feisty, fiery Mars is in your sign as we enter the weekend, and combined with the unpredictable energy of this lunar eclipse, you can bank on some social excitement. Get out and party with your crew under the light of the full moon — just remember that relationships are a two-way street. Keeping it light in friendships is fine, so long as you're willing to compromise when things go deeper than fun and games.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Relationships of all sorts are on the precipice of change for you, Capricorn, thanks to the energy of this lunar eclipse, which opposes your sun sign. Issues in your friendships will become clear and apparent in the light of the full moon, and now's the time to address them and make changes. Just remember to call on Cancer's sensitivity and compassion when stating your case and calling people out.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

The past eclipse cycle has been a stressful one for you, Aquarius, and you'll likely feel that your clarity on various matters is coming to a peak under this full moon. Try allowing your feelings to express themselves through a slow burn rather than a giant explosion. Community and friendship is deeply important to you, and you wouldn't want a stressful few months to get in the way of showing gratitude to those you care about.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

This lunar eclipse is peaking in fellow water sign Cancer, so you can bet you're going to be deep in your emotions when it comes to relationships, Pisces. You may be feeling some confusion about where certain relationships stand — both romantic and platonic — and how you want to proceed with them. Lean on your closest crew this weekend to help you sort out your feelings under the full moon's illumination.