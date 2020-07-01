In case you haven't had enough mind-numbingly intense astrology chaotify your life lately (Mercury retrograde summer 2020, we're lookin' at you), I'm here to inform you that on the evening of Sunday, July 4 (or just after midnight on July 5, if you're on eastern time), we'll experience the July 2020 full moon — and that full moon also happens to be a lunar eclipse. Yes, another full moon eclipse. The full moon's job in general is to illuminate, showing us previously unseen pieces of the puzzle and bringing forth new perspectives. But when a full moon is concurrent to a lunar eclipse, its power becomes even more intense — and it'll affect all zodiac signs in a big way.

It's no coincidence that this full moon eclipse is taking place on the fourth of July, given that the United States is having a... moment, to say the least. On top of being in the thick of the coronavirus pandemic, the country is being called out on and held accountable for decades of racist ideologies and institutions, with millions of citizens protesting for and demanding change. This full moon eclipse is likely to bring some of this energy to a boiling point. Because this full moon eclipse takes place in cardinal earth sign Capricorn, which is the sign that rules over authority figures and tradition, we can expect for some unexpected shifts or endings to take place when it comes to these realms, or for new and pivotal information to come forth that shakes up the foundations of these establishments.

This full moon/lunar eclipse is undoubtedly going to bring changes and revelations on a wide-scale level, but it'll have an intense effect on our personal lives, too. Here's how the July 2020 full moon eclipse will affect each zodiac sign so you know exactly why you need to buckle your cosmic seatbelt.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Prepare for some major unfoldings to take place your professional life, Aries. You've been trying to make sense of your public image, but you can't seem to escape your past. It's important to remind yourself that the past is for learning and growing from, not escaping — so try to bridge the gap between who you present yourself as and who you feel like you truly are inside to bring this crisis to a peaceful conclusion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You've been on a mission to grow as a person, develop a stronger belief system, and become more knowledgeable, Taurus. However, this eclipse may serve as a reminder that you don't need to sign up for expensive seminars or travel to faraway places in order to expand your mind. Shift your perspective and start taking advantage of the opportunities that you've been overlooking in your own backyard.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Brace yourself for a period of deep and intense transformation. Like a caterpillar who enters its cocoon, you're undergoing some serious growth, and you might come out unrecognizably new after this eclipse. You're diving into the deepest, most intimate parts of your psyche and trying to make sense of them in the tangible realm right now, Gem. This is no easy task, but you can use what you learn under the full moon to help illuminate your next steps.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The urge you feel to take control in your relationships right now is strong, Cancer, but this eclipse may have other plans. Try to reign in your desire to dominate your will over a partner's and embrace balance instead, as the eclipse could shake the foundations of your closest relationships and bring new information to light. Roll with the ever-changing flow and don't assume anything before you see the full picture.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've felt trapped by the recent months of isolation, prepare to come to some major realizations about how to spiritually free yourself from the restrictions that have been placed on you. Your overall health and wellness is a priority that's come to the forefront for you lately, Leo, so listen to your higher self as you navigate the energy of this eclipse. You know better than anyone how to best take care of your spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're trying to figure out how to pursue your personal passions, as well as dedicate yourself to serving your community and being aware of social causes. Guess what, Virgo? It's possible to do both. Allow the energy of the full moon to inspire you to find new ways to beautify the world around you using your creative vision. Eclipses are intense, but this one is likely to bring both good luck and pleasure — so share the wealth.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your work-life balance is coming to the forefront under the light of this full moon, Libra. While you're certainly putting a lot of focus on your career lately. don't forget to maintain a safe, comfortable, and solid foundation in order to be the best version of yourself that you can be. Be open to slowing down and listening to your emotions under the eclipsed moon's energy this weekend, as your heart could use a gentle and nurturing moment of relaxation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're feeling super caught up in the day-to-day dramas and duties, Scorpio, but this full moon eclipse is likely to shake up the way you interact with your surroundings. In order to get the little things in order, sometimes you have to look at the big picture — and under this weekend's luminary, you'll be able to see that from a much wider perspective than you have recently. Survey your surroundings before taking your next steps.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're not usually one to question yourself too much, Sag, but you may find that your self-esteem hasn't been where you'd like it to be. With all the restrictions lately, it's been hard to be yourself — but allow the emotional energy of this weekend's eclipse take you deep into your most personal and intimate thoughts. Grab a torch and run toward the darkness within you. That's the only way to turn it into light and realize that the monsters under your bed aren't so scary after all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

With the full moon blowing up your sign this weekend, Cap, prepare to wear your whole heart on your sleeve. As a pragmatic earth sign, you're used to being in control, but this luminary is going to shake your grip on everything you thought you had on lock. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and try to surf the waves of change — and once the eclipse passes, you'll know exactly where you stand.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're caught up in your head and your heart right now, Aquarius, and it might feel hard to think clearly about anything. Rest and relaxation is a must for you under the eclipse's intense energy. While you might feel a nagging voice in the back of your mind asking you to tend to your to-do list, resist the urge to overexert yourself and prioritize self-care. You'll be way more open to the full moon's messages if you go out of your way to make space for peace and quiet.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

With everything going on in the world right now, Pisces, you feel deeply called to get more involved with a social cause and figure out your role within your community. Allow your inner leader to step up and speak out under this weekend's luminary, and be open to taking on a role you didn't expect to. The eclipse's energy could shake up your social group and show you passions that you didn't know you were even cut out for.