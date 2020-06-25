How is everyone feeling after that very intense and insanely emotional new moon solar eclipse in Cancer last weekend? Whew. I hope the tears are drying up and the dust is settling after whatever form of chaos the eclipse shook up in your life, because it's time to try to re-focus. The June 2020 first quarter moon will peak on Sunday, June 28, which marks the halfway point between this lunar cycle's new moon and its upcoming full moon. Because this particular first quarter moon happens to fall exactly between two eclipses (yes, July's full moon is also an eclipse), it marks a moment of clarity between two chaotic cosmic moments that can allow us to get moving on our goals and start integrating the eclipse's shake-ups into our lives.

Anytime the moon reaches its first quarter phase, it's forming a square aspect to the sun, which indicates tension and even a crisis point. There's friction, and you may run into challenges when it comes to pushing forward with your new moon intentions. But that intensity also keeps us motivated between the new moon's reflective alignment and the full moon's energetic crescendo. Because of this, the first quarter moon almost always indicates a time for action — so if you set any new moon intentions, this lunar phase is a good time to start putting the wheels in motion.

This weekend's luminary is taking place in the harmonious air sign Libra — which offers us a peaceful and clear-minded reprieve after a very intense new moon eclipse in emotional Cancer. Because we're approaching yet another eclipse at the full moon on July 5, this first quarter moon is like the calm between storms. It's a chance for us to find our equilibrium, in both our minds and our hearts, and get our footing right before charging forward again.

If you want to know what the lunar energy has in store for you this weekend, read on for the scoop on how the June 2020 first quarter moon will affect your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This weekend's first quarter moon feels are likely to be dominated by an intense push-and-pull struggle in your closest relationships, Aries. Don't let yourself get so swept away in the intensity of romance that you lose sight of where you're at and what you're working toward — find your footing when it comes to your partnerships and make sure you're doing just as much listening as you are talking.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The first quarter moon a good time to bring some balance back into your day-to-day life. Set up a healthy and productive schedule for yourself for the week to come. Having a new routine in place will ensure you feel much more confident tackling your ever-growing to-do list — while still maintaining some much-needed free time for relaxation that a Taurus like you needs to thrive.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't get frustrated about the work it takes to make your passion a reality right now, Gem — getting what we really want is rarely easy, and patience is necessary! Whether it's asking your crush on an official date or taking a leap of faith as you apply to a cool and creative internship, now's a great time to take initiative when it comes to inviting pleasure into your life — even if it comes with the risk of rejection. Have faith.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The emotional eclipse that hit your sign last weekend was very personal, Cancer, and it may have rocked your worldview and shaken your sense of self — so spend this weekend nesting, recharging, and balancing out your feelings in the safety and comfort of your home. This will give your soul some time to integrate these lunar lessons.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Expressing yourself is important, but right now nothing you say is hitting quite how you want it to — and it's really frustrating. But don't fight fire with fire this weekend, Leo. Take a deep breath and find a moment of zen before speaking your mind. Looking at both sides of a situation before speaking your mind about it is going to be important under the first quarter moon, so weigh your options and keep an open mind.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your ruling planet Mercury is currently retrograde, which is fully crazy-making for a number-cruncher like yourself. Spend the first quarter moon this weekend giving yourself a sense of control by creating a budget and balancing your checkbook. But remember, balance doesn't mean all work and no play. Treat yourself to a luxurious gift or yummy meal as a little morale boost for your hard work.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the first quarter moon's intensity taking place in your sign, it's time to get real with your current goals and figure out how to make your dreams come true. What madness did this eclipse last weekend throw your way, Libra? If it was a bunch of lemons, then there's no reason you shouldn't be making lemonade right now. Survey your resources and hit the cosmic kitchen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sunday's first quarter moon brings an oh-so-moody haze over your weekend, Scorpio, so don't fight the feeling. If you're behind on sleep and in need of some rest, clear your schedule to allow yourself time to fully chill. You may be struggling with feeling restricted right now and wishing life could go back to "normal," but by getting in touch with your higher self, you can do a lot of healing and make sense of your new routine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Don't let dramatics in your social scene distract you from your goals this weekend, Sag. While you'll likely find yourself focused on projects or passions that involve working with others, uphold a zero tolerance policy for the first quarter moon's drama. Try to bring balance to every social interaction you have, and step up to the task of being the peacemaker of your group. Someone has to do it — and while it requires extra effort, it'll ensure you get way more done in the long run.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This weekend's first quarter moon may bring you to a make-or-break point at work, Cap. Instead of devolving into a total post-eclipse freak out, take a deep breath and make the first step. Being extra diplomatic in your professional affairs will sweeten up the energy and ensure your plans run much more smoothly. Whatever you do, don't give up — you may not be able to see the finish line just yet, but trust that you're halfway up the mountain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Yes, Aquarius, your free-spirited self has the urge to mix things up this weekend and step out of your usual routine. However, you're likely to run into some first quarter moon-fueled roadblocks, so don't throw all caution to the wind. Stay flexible when it comes to making plans, and remember that with a little creativity, you can be social and fully expand your mind from the comfort of your own home.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're naturally empathetic and don't usually struggle to be emotionally vulnerable with people, but right now you might feel a little taken advantage of. Pulling back and setting boundaries isn't a betrayal of your open-hearted self — in fact, it's one of the best ways to support that side of you. Don't be afraid to say no to someone if you feel like you need some privacy, space, or extra time to make a decision or move forward on something on your own.