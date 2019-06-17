The Jun. 21 full moon takes place in Sagittarius and it's also known as the Strawberry Moon, per the Farmer's Almanac, referring to the relatively short strawberry picking season that takes place in June. In European agricultural circles, it was called the Honey Moon or the Mead Moon, both in reference to mead fermented with honey, which was typically ripe and ready to be harvested by the end of June. But what does the June 2019 full moon mean for your life love based on your zodiac sign? Bustle spoke to the experts to find out.

"The Sagittarius Full Moon sheds light on inner truths, which will brighten up matters of the heart," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Be honest with yourself and others about what you want and don’t want in order to move forward."

Sagittarians are notoriously boundary-resistant and love to thrust forward against all odds in their relationships. So while you may feel a renewed sense of clarity and motivation around potentially shooting your shot, keep in mind that you may feel the consequences of putting your boundaries on the back burner around this time. But that's not an inherently bad thing! We could all stand to test our edges once in awhile, and who knows? It could pay off this new moon. Here's more on what each of the signs can expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries may want to take a reflective route this new moon, as opposed to taking action. "Take time to meditate on what you want to bring in your love life now," Stardust advises. "Don’t surrender your heart."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Earthy Taurus in particular should be wary of letting their boundaries fly out the window this new moon. "Setting boundaries within your relationships is essential at this time," Stardust urges. "Don’t be a doormat."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is in danger of getting stuck in a sunk cost fallacy situation this new moon. "You’re more focused on love than ever, but is the relationship you are invested in actually working?" Stardust asks. "It’s time to think about what you want."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle This is the time for Cancer to invite their romantic partner into their day-to-day routine, according to Stardust. "Try to involve your loved one in your daily vibe. Go for a run together and try to low-key connect," she says.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo might feel tempted to escalate an existing friendship into something else, but Stardust says that a decision worthy of a lot of reflection. "You’re trying to turn a friendship into more — think to yourself if you really want to collide the two together," she advises.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo may be feeling some pressure to define or solidify relationships this new moon, but your processing time is essential, Stardust says. "You’re taking time to reflect on what you want from your relationships," she explains. "It’s OK to take a momentary pause to make decisions."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle If you're feeling some external judgement of your relationship, Libra, this new moon is the time to confront haters. "People may be trying to throw shade at your relationship," Stardust warns. "Squash the rumors before they become more scandalous than intended."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Have you had a recent revelation around your relationship needs, Scorpio? This is the time to share them with your partner or partners. "You’re coming to terms with what makes you feel secure in matters of the heart," Stardust explains. "Express your sentiments. Don’t internalize them."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle "With the Moon in your sign, you will be especially vibrant, full of energy, and ready for any adventure that comes your way," astrologer Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology tells Bustle. "You'll find it easier to connect with people and your optimism will be contagious, especially with a new love interest or a new pursuit with an old flame." Already in a relationship? Astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle that Sagittarius "may want to reconsider his or her intentions with a current relationship." She adds, "There may be a strong pull to travel or move beyond your comfort zone that may help you visualize a bigger picture. Open communication is key to realizing the potential of any relationship."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Feeling especially bubbly this new moon, Capricorn? Lean into it! "The full moon in Sagittarius adds a lightheartedness to your feelings," Mckean explains. "It'll give you a sense of hope and security in the future." She adds, "It's a perfect night to propose, but if you're single, it's an especially favorable time for romantic pursuits."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius may finally hit their stride this new moon after a sort of blah start to the year, according to Mckean. "You'll feel especially lucky during this full moon," she explains, adding, "You'll feel aligned with more than just the cosmic forces around you, especially when it comes to your love life." Meanwhile Furiate notes, that jolt of luck may move Aquarius to "have more fun and explore new possibilities." She adds, "Aquarius may have to choose between love and friendship. Fortunately, as the moon wanes in the days to come, Aquarius may realize that love and friendship are one and the same."