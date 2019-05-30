On June 3, you may notice that the sky looks darker than it usually does, and there's an important reason for that: this is the night of the June new moon, which is rising in Gemini. A new moon occurs whenever the moon aligns perfectly with the sun, and from here on Earth, it looks like there's no moon at all... or just a tiny sliver of one. As the first part of the lunar cycle, a new moon holds a lot of significance, and will impact everyone (some zodiac signs might feel this more than others, though). So, how is the June new moon going to affect your zodiac sign?

This new moon, like every other, is a time of new beginnings and change. A new moon is a symbol of something new starting, both in the galaxy and in your life. This is an excellent time to move forward on something you've been wanting to do, to implement change into your lifestyle, and to rebuild yourself. It's a great time to recharge and get ready to embark on something a bit more exciting. As astrologer Aliza Kelly explained to Bustle, "During this lunation, there is no nocturnal illumination. Likewise, with limited visibility, we should focus our gaze inward. This is an excellent time to reflect, ruminate, and set intentions."

The fact that the new moon is in Gemini holds its own meanings as well. Bustle spoke to astrologer Lisa Stardust about it, who explained, "The Gemini new moon is a time of logical reflection. However, our sentiments will be called upon, forcing us to swerve from rational thinking and become extra emotional in our decisions." In other words, you can expect a bit of a bumpy ride here thanks to Gemini's infamous split personality. This new moon is all about communication and self-expression, which can be a bit intense sometimes.

Kelly added, "The new moon in Gemini is especially meaningful because it’s the last of its kind before eclipse season, which means that the intentions we set today should carry us through until August."

Here's a look at how the June new moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Aries, you're used to speaking your mind, but this new moon many throw you for a loop a little. Stardust says, "Gossip may force you to hide under a rock. Ignore the rumors and stand proud, moving away from the haters." Try not to be impulsive when speaking, and really think before you say something you regret.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle This new moon is all about the financial stuff for you, Taurus. Stardust says, "A monetary payback is on its way, adding bang to your bank account — which is much needed."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Since the new moon is rising in your sign, you're definitely going to feel the effects, which means you'll be more emotional than usual. Stardust says, "Reflect on your personal needs. Get out of your head and work with your heart. Only then will you understand your emotional desires."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer, this is a really good time for you to take some time to yourself. Stardust says, "Hiding away is nice, especially when you are avoiding other people’s drama. Take refuge away from others, nestled in bed with Netflix." Not a bad way to spend the new moon!

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Your overactive social life may feel a little bit more challenging than usual during this new moon. Stardust says, "Friends are the source of inspiration and drama. Be on the lookout for a secret frenemy who doesn’t have your best interests at heart."

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo, this new moon shines a light on something going on in your career. Stardust says, "A new career opportunity is extra challenging. Take time to balance out time to integrate your personal and professional worlds together."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle You're going to feel the urge to do something different and new. Stardust explains, "Higher minded activities will drag you away from the daily grind, offering you the distraction you now crave."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This is an emotional time for you when you're going to want to listen to your own head. Stardust says, "Your intuition is on point. Try to connect with your gut to understand others on a deeper intuitive level."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle This new moon shines a light on your relationships. Stardust says, "A deeper connection with your significant other will be made now, as long as you are able to blend your differences together."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Your social life is about to get a little more exciting! Stardust says, "Colleagues may drag you out for a night of fun — hang out with your coworkers to get the dish on the office gossip."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle This is a great time to look inwards and get more creative. Stardust says, "You’re drawn to more creative pursuits now, most of which will elevate your romantic vibe."