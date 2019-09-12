If you're a person who diligently sets goals for yourself by the moon cycles, then it's time to flip back to the new moon intentions you set for yourself in March to find out how the September 2019 full moon will affect your work. There's typically a six-month link associated with new and full moons, according to Astrostyle, because new and full moons cycle through the same sign every six months. The September full moon in Pisces will be time to cash in on the goals you set during the Pisces new moon in March, so it might be helpful to look back on what you intended to accomplish back then for some guidance on what's to come.

The September full moon falls just after 12 a.m. ET on Sept. 14, so depending on where you live, the full moon might fall on Friday the 13th for some extra synergy. It's also known as the Harvest Moon, according to the Farmer's Almanac, and it has significance as the only full moon to occur around the time of the autumnal equinox, when the days begin to get shorter. So if you need a little motivation to jumpstart your fall, begin looking for the ways your strides of the past six months might be paying off now. Read on for more on how the September full moon will affect your work, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle The September full moon might be the perfect time for Aries to blow off some steam with their team amidst a challenging work environment. "Drama with colleagues may come to a head," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Don’t over-stress yourself. Hop on to happy hour with your coworkers to make amends."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Has your work wife moved onto greener pastures and left you feeling a little ditched at the office? Stardust advises moving past it as best you can and focusing on the present. "Friends may come and go. It’s important to let the past be in the past and embrace the new," she says."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Did you take on a little too much responsibility at work this month, Gemini? Take advantage of the full moon's energy for some self-care time. "Work matters may come to a boiling point, making you bite off more than you can chew," Stardust explains. "Take a step back and unwind."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Sensitive Cancer might be feeling extra pressure at work right now, so aim for some de-stressing techniques on the night of the full moon. "Higher minded pursuits such as meditation will calm your anxieties during this luminary," Stardust suggests.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Leo's socially flirtatious nature might be steering them toward burnout at work. "Setting boundaries is essential under this luminary, as it will allow you to protect your energy and emotions from distress," Stardust advises.

Virgo (August 23 - September 23) Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is in a prime position to give up just a little bit of their famed vice grip on control this full moon. "A partner or client may drift ideas into a totally new direction. The September full moon may provide Virgo with a mystifying distraction, prompting them to let go of the need to seek perfection," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Bustle. "This is a good time to go with the flow."

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Libra could be on the cusp of an exciting development at work this full moon. "The September full moon may offer Libra the perfect scenario to begin a new project that could have a lasting effect," Furiate explains. "The key will be to set guidelines and procedures with co-workers or clients to ensure that everyone feels a part of the team."

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio could be getting a chance to flex their imagination at work this full moon. "Scorpio may be presented with the dream project that could allow for deep and creative thinking," Furiate says. "This may be an ideal time for Scorpio to plunge into new research that could help to purify the soul."

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Even if you just got back from summer vacation, Sagittarius, you may still need a little mental health day around the September full moon. Try not to feel too bad about taking one. Not taking yourself too seriously will also help. "Sagittarius may feel torn between obligations at home and a high work demand," Furiate explains. "They may benefit by taking a small break to focus on their own health and well-being. Humor and insightful wisdom may provide the best remedy."

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn is another sign posed to flex their imaginations this full moon, and the extra sleep you've been getting will help facilitate that. "You do your best work when well-rested. With your goals in focus, you'll be able to accomplish each step successfully," astrologer Cindy Mckean tells Bustle of Capricorn. "You may be inclined approach problem-solving more creatively than usual. Though the pace may feel a little slower than usual, you'll get everything done on time."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Arguably the best networkers of the zodiac, Aquarians may get a creative jolt this full moon from socializing with their coworkers more. "Though your work will be on-par, you will feel inclined to connect with people more than usual. Naturally chatty, your curiosity will be piqued during this full moon," Mckean explains. "With your chats, you'll get ideas and flashes of insight that will be like lightning in a bottle for your work."