Menstrual cups are a popular, eco-friendly alternative to tampons and pads. While just a few years ago there were only a handful of menstrual cups on the market, there are now well over a dozen different kinds of these reusable period products. With so many brands to choose from — each specializing in something unique — buying the right menstrual cup can be a challenge. However, OB/GYNs say choosing the right menstrual cup for you boils down to a few important factors.

Though they aren’t for everyone, menstrual cups boast a ton of benefits. As the Cleveland Clinic reported, menstrual cups create less environmental waste, lower the costs of your period over your lifetime, and typically only need to be emptied and cleaned every 10 to 12 hours (compared to tampons, which need to be switched out every four to eight hours). Ultimately, Alyssa Dweck, MD, an OB/GYN in Westchester, NY, tells Bustle that menstrual cups “may take some trial and error to get accustomed to use,” but they should feel comfortable. In fact, Dweck says most people don’t feel the cups at all if they’re in place properly.

Whether you’re looking for a menstrual cup that’s compact and discreet, made for people with heavy flows, or designed for beginners, there’s one out there for you. Here are seven things to consider when picking a menstrual cup, according to OB/GYNs.

4. The Reliability Of The Brand Lena Cup $24.90 | Amazon If you're a beginner when it comes to menstrual cups, the Lena Cup may become your go-to cup thanks to it's comfortable, odorless, and leak-proof design. The eco-friendly period product comes in several different sizes, and there is also an option for people with sensitive bladders. The Lena Cup has close to 7,000 reviews on Amazon, and 4.4 out of 5 stars — making it one of the most popular menstrual cups on the site. Buy on Amazon Shepherd explains that you should never buy a cup based on what's "trendy," or the brand name and packaging alone. "It really should be something that is specific to the needs of your menstrual cycle, and your anatomy," she says.