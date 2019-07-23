When I first graduated from college, after months of searching for a job, I found myself in the unique position of receiving offers from two companies I actually wanted to work for. It goes without saying that I was beyond thrilled — but I also wasn't 100-percent sure how to choose between the two job offers. It's no secret that searching for a job can be frustrating, and while it's exciting to find yourself fielding two attractive job offers, there are definitely some important things to evaluate before making your decision. Though you might be tempted to take the job with the higher salary, money isn't the only factor to consider when deciding which job is right for you.

"Before making a vital decision about where you are going to spend the next few years of your life, think about why you were interviewing for each job in the first place," Alex Aberle, career coach and president of XCaliber Coaching & Consulting, tells Bustle. "In the end, your choice will determine what lessons you will be learning during the next stage of your career." She adds that sometimes instant gratification trumps long-term fulfillment, and that decision should be made for specific reasons, like when you need the higher salary to pay your bills or those ever-present student loans.

"In this instance, choosing a job that pays more will enable you to afford your basic living — shelter, food, clothing, and other needs, for the time being." This was definitely a factor for me when deciding between two job offers right out of college. I chose the job that paid more, even though it didn't come with health insurance. Aside from the higher salary, this job was also in the city I wanted to live in whereas the other job was located in a place where I didn't know a single person. After less than a year at this job I was able to get on my feet, and I eventually left for a job with a lower salary but that was more in line with my long-term career goals. It turned out to be the right decision for me.

If you're currently making pro-and-con lists to help you decide which job offer to accept, Aberle outlines several ways you can help identify which job is right for you right now.

Working a job where you don't feel good about what you're doing can be emotionally draining. The best way to be happy at work is to hitch your wagon to a company that aligns with your core values. If you've never thought about this before, Aberle recommends thinking about what's most important to you before accepting any job offer.

Identify your career goals and decide which job is more likely to help you meet them. Which company offers you room to grow and will invest in your professional development? Read reviews on sites like Glassdoor to see what current and past employees have to say about each company.

Job interviews are tough, and you might be so nervous that you neglect to properly assess your experience interviewing with each company. Some jobs might sound amazing during the interview but actually be a nightmare IRL. Pay attention to what's not being said. If the interviewer is vague and refuses to answer your questions, it might be best to walk away. Aberle recommends carefully considering both the facts that were presented to you during the interview and how the interview made you feel. "Ask yourself, how timely, responsive, and genuine, willing to share, etc. was the employer throughout the entire process? How extensive was the process? Did it bother you in any way that it took seven interviews to get an offer? Pay attention to what matters to you most."