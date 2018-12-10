It's that time of year again, and I don't mean the holidays. It's Instagram top nine time, which means you're going to need to know how to find your Instagram top nine of 2018 to relive your best moments of the year. While in past years you may have painstakingly cobbled together your top nine by hand (at least I did because I didn't know this generator was a thing), you can actually have it done for you in seconds by visiting the Top Nine for Instagram website, which automatically finds your most popular posts of the year and turns them into a shareable collage.

What's more, if you want to keep the memories forever, you can even get your top nine printed on things like totes, mugs, and phone cases. Getting your top nine is easy. Just head to the website, or download the app, type in your IG handle, enter your email, and get your Instagram top nine of 2018 delivered to your inbox in seconds. The catch is that you have to have a public Instagram account to get your fly photo collage from Top Nine for Instagram on your computer, but if you don't want to go public, just use the app instead. While your 'grams might not have over 310 million likes like Beyoncé had in her 2017 top nine, or more than 1 billion like Kylie Jenner, that's not the point.

Sharing your top nine collage, known in the past as best nine, is a snapshot of your year, and it proves you survived it like a boss. If this top nine generator is to be trusted, the best moments of my year happened in the last two months — what was I doing the other 10 months of the year? My top moment was meeting Georgia Hardstark and Karen Kilgariff from the true crime comedy podcast My Favorite Murder.

Before I made my top nine, pictured above, I was hesitant because it asks for your email. I get so many emails that it's a great source of anxiety for me, so the last thing I want to do is give someone else my email address so they can send me messages too. Same? After you get your top nine in your inbox you can go back to Top Nine for Instagram and delete your email and all associated data.

While you don't have to enter your email at all, it is the fastest way to get your top nine. And if you have zero patience like me, you want to see your top nine for IG 2018 right now. Once you have your hot little hands on your very own top nine of 2018, you can start sharing so all of your friends can see your most-liked moments of the year.

If creating your own top nine isn't enough to satisfy you, you can top nine anyone who has a public account. I checked out Lady Gaga and the My Favorite Murder IG top nines. After you've gone down your own celebrity rabbit hole, you can top nine all of your besties and order them mugs, phone cases, or totes from Top Nine for Instagram and get your holiday shopping done.