Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, August 20

The sensitive moon and romantic Venus join forces in nurturing Cancer, setting a sweet, sentimental, and romantic tone for your day. Delay the start of your morning if you’re craving closeness with your favorite person or 10 extra minutes under your duvet.

By midday, this soft aura lingers, presenting an opportunity to build emotional intimacy through active listening, vulnerability, and gentle affection. Share how you’re really feeling.

In the evening, the moon strides into confident Leo and reaches out to commanding Saturn retrograde. This courageous, mature, and authoritative energy is a reminder that you don’t need to outshine others to assert your presence. Stand tall with pride. Expect a quick moment of surprise when the moon mingles with Uranus tonight, sparking creative inspiration.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you can’t sleep in this morning, schedule some family time in the afternoon. A heartfelt conversation or comforting hug from someone you trust may be just what you need.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Speak your mind today. Spread kindness generously. A meaningful compliment or word of encouragement may reach someone when they need it most.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Treat yourself to pleasures that bring you comfort and joy, or invest in something beautiful that’s meant to last. Just make sure your emotions don’t lead you to overspend.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’ll glow brighter when you prioritize self care and wear what makes you feel most confident. Don’t be surprised if you receive more compliments or feel people’s eyes lingering on you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The sacrifices and adjustments you make for your loved ones in private may not be seen, but they will be felt. Remember, loud and dramatic gestures aren’t the only way to prove your affection.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re surrounded by love and support. Reach out to friends when you’re craving comfort.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The way you treat others never goes unnoticed. Let your heart lead and you’ll earn a sparkling reputation for your compassion, grace, and care.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Exploring new horizons or diving into different areas of study may feel like returning home or remembering something you always knew. Trust your intuition when it leads you in a new direction.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) What do you need to build trust and intimacy? Explore your inner feelings about how you can deepen your connections with people you care about.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Keep relationships smooth and sweet by being open about your feelings. A heart-to-heart conversation may help you feel understood and cherished.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Working through your to-do list will be more enjoyable when you avoid pushing yourself and only take on responsibilities that you can realistically manage. Take your time and collaborate with colleagues.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You may feel inspired by a creative spark, or adored by a love interest. Either way, express yourself from the heart.

