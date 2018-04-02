In a belated April Fools' prank by Mother Nature, it snowed again in New York City today. Indeed, this year March appears to have come in like a lion and gone out like... another lion. The warm days of spring are a little delayed this, but luckily Dunkin' Donuts is here to make the transition as smooth as its cold brew. This Friday, April 6, the coffee chain is celebrating a nationwide cold brew tasting event with everyone's favorite kind of coffee: the free kind. That's right — Dunkin' Donuts is giving away free cold brew coffee, and all you need to know to get it is when and where to be.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Friday, customers at the nation's second-largest coffee chain can expect to snag a free 3.5-ounce sample of Dunkin's cold brew coffee. According to a company press release, Dunkin Donuts' special cold brew is "crafted by hand in small batches," and, "...prepared by steeping a special blend of coffee in cold water for 12 hours." The extensive process is said to result in "a uniquely distinctive, inherently sweeter flavor from the beans reminiscent of dark chocolate."

Cold brew is unique in how it is made by removing hot water from the brewing process altogether. Submerging coffee beans in cold water for an extended stretch of time, results in a less bitter and less acidic drink than its traditional counterparts. Plus, since cold brew is more concentrated that traditionally-brewed joe, it has more caffeine.

While you're there, why not pair your free coffee with a treat? This month Dunkin Donuts also adds the new Caramel Chocoholic Donut to its lineup of breakfast sweets. The new addition is a shakeup on an old classic, featuring a "classic chocolate donut frosted with caramel icing, sprinkled with semi-sweet chocolate curls and finished with a drizzle of caramel icing," according to their press release. Available beginning today, it serves as the perfect complement to a cup o' cold brew.

Or if chocolate isn't your thing, opt for the Spring Fling donut: a classic frosted donut with purple frosting and floral sprinkles. It's so festive you'll quickly forget the weather feels like anything but spring at the moment.

Dunkin' Donuts has had their hands full lately, with a whole bunch of promotions in addition to the introduction of its newest menu items. Last month the chain organized a St. Patrick's Day sweepstakes to win a year's worth of free donuts, or a grand prize in the form of a trip to the chain's headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts.

Speaking of which, the biggest day of the year in Boston is only two weeks away. The Boston Marathon takes place annually on Patriots' Day, when around thirty thousand runners take to the city for one of the world's most famous races. This year, Dunkin' is getting in on the excitement. The chain partnered with running shoe company Saucony to design a sneaker released just in time for the marathon. The Saucony Kinvara 9 running sho features Dunkin Donuts' iconic magenta and orange palette, "sprinkles" embellishing its sides, and graphics of coffee and donuts on inside and rear. Aside from unabashed style, the shoes serve as a testament to the relationship between the race and the coffee chain. Dunkin' Donuts is based out of Massachusetts, you know.

Courtesy of Saucony x Dunkin' Donuts

The sneakers may have sold out on Saucony's website (less than a week after being released), but Marathon Sports will reportedly carry the style in its stores beginning tomorrow. They will also be available at the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo on April 13.

But if you're not based in Boston, you may just have to settle for a snack. Swing by your local dunks this Friday for some free cold brew, and maybe a donut. It's what Dunkin' does best.