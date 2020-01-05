Bustle

All The Looks From The 2020 Golden Globes That You'll Want To Copy Stat

By Sara Tan and Christina Amoroso
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

The Golden Globes are here, and with it comes the unofficial kickoff to the 2020 awards season — along with a slew of questions: Which nominees will take home a little gold statue? Who will host Ricky Gervais go after in his monologue? And, pray tell, what hilariously cringeworthy moments await? But before all that comes the Golden Globes red carpet and important matters like placing bets on what’ll be this year’s Fiji Water Girl moment and predicting how Billy Porter will top the $185,000 suit he wore to the Emmys in September.

And because the ceremony honors the best in film and TV, the carpet comes with double the star power of a regular ol’ awards show — expect celebs like Reese Witherspoon, nominated for her turn in The Morning Show; Awkwafina, who received a nod for her role in The Farewell; and, of course, J. Lo for her performance in Hustlers. Scroll on for the best, the sparkliest, most revealing looks from the Golden Globes red carpet. You ready? Let’s do this.

Kit Harington

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Jon Snow, er, Kit Harington looks so handsome in his all black tux.

Dakota Fanning

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dakota Fanning looks dreamy in this sweet lavender gown with its empire waist and puffy sleeves.

Ellen DeGeneres

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sparkly suits seem to be trending this evening on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A friendly reminder from Margot Robbie: skirts with pockets are a must.

Lauren Graham

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lauren Graham has arrived on the red carpet in this stunning red one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

Ana de Armas

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Not only is Ana de Armas nominated this evening, this is also her first Golden Globes. She looks ready for her big night!

Kate McKinnon

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

We love the sparkly accents on this classic black suit.

Joey King

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Joey King looks like a piece of art in this structured dress.

Zoey Deutch

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zoey Deutch is a vision in canary yellow. (P.s. It's Fendi Couture!)

Kaitlyn Dever

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Dever knows how to make her presence known on the red carpet in this beautiful floral graphic printed gown.

Greta Gerwig

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Little Women director looks so chic in this black and white off-the-shoulder ensemble.

Sofia Carson

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

Who doesn't love a pink statement gown, complete with feathers and tulle?

Kristin Cavallari

Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cavallari looks as gorge as ever on her 33rd birthday.

Karamo Brown

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tan France would be very proud of this look, Karamo.