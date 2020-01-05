The Golden Globes are here, and with it comes the unofficial kickoff to the 2020 awards season — along with a slew of questions: Which nominees will take home a little gold statue? Who will host Ricky Gervais go after in his monologue? And, pray tell, what hilariously cringeworthy moments await? But before all that comes the Golden Globes red carpet and important matters like placing bets on what’ll be this year’s Fiji Water Girl moment and predicting how Billy Porter will top the $185,000 suit he wore to the Emmys in September.

And because the ceremony honors the best in film and TV, the carpet comes with double the star power of a regular ol’ awards show — expect celebs like Reese Witherspoon, nominated for her turn in The Morning Show; Awkwafina, who received a nod for her role in The Farewell; and, of course, J. Lo for her performance in Hustlers. Scroll on for the best, the sparkliest, most revealing looks from the Golden Globes red carpet. You ready? Let’s do this.

Kit Harington Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Jon Snow, er, Kit Harington looks so handsome in his all black tux.

Dakota Fanning Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dakota Fanning looks dreamy in this sweet lavender gown with its empire waist and puffy sleeves.

Ellen DeGeneres Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sparkly suits seem to be trending this evening on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A friendly reminder from Margot Robbie: skirts with pockets are a must.

Lauren Graham Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lauren Graham has arrived on the red carpet in this stunning red one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit.

Ana de Armas VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Not only is Ana de Armas nominated this evening, this is also her first Golden Globes. She looks ready for her big night!

Kate McKinnon Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We love the sparkly accents on this classic black suit.

Joey King Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Joey King looks like a piece of art in this structured dress.

Zoey Deutch Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoey Deutch is a vision in canary yellow. (P.s. It's Fendi Couture!)

Kaitlyn Dever Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Dever knows how to make her presence known on the red carpet in this beautiful floral graphic printed gown.

Greta Gerwig Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images The Little Women director looks so chic in this black and white off-the-shoulder ensemble.

Sofia Carson George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Who doesn't love a pink statement gown, complete with feathers and tulle?

Kristin Cavallari Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cavallari looks as gorge as ever on her 33rd birthday.