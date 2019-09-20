This year, everybody's favourite high street beauty retailer Boots has been giving us all the goods. The store has majorly expanded in terms of the amount of modern beauty brands they stock, and now sell products from Instagram favourites such as The Ordinary and even Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. So it sort of comes as no surprise that they've just started stocking another pretty incredible brand that UK beauty fans will definitely be familiar with: Morphe. Here's everything you need to know, including how to get the Boots Morphe collection.

Luckily for us all, Boots' Morphe selection is already live on their website, having launched on 12 September and apparently accruing an eye-watering waitlist of 11,000. The range will also be hitting stores some time soon, although it is not yet clear when exactly that will be, or which stores will be participating.

So what can we expect from the brand? Well, Morphe is best known for its bright and bold approach to beauty, selling every colour in the rainbow for affordable prices. For example, their 36 shade-strong eyeshadow palettes are around the £35 mark, compared with many pricier alternatives on the market, which range anywhere between £45 to £120.

Morphe also sells foundations with huge shade ranges, a beloved setting spray, a bestselling baking powder, and of course, a great selection of brushes. The brand's formulations are super high quality despite their accessible price tags, too, with the eyeshadows pigmented and the lipsticks soft and creamy.

But perhaps what Morphe is most recognised for is its influencer collaborations, which has won the brand a whole host of fans. They have worked with Instagram and YouTube stars such as Jeffree Star, Jaclyn Hill, and James Charles, all of whom have created their very own palettes. In fact, Boots will be exclusively stocking the Morphe x Jeffree Star collection until 11 October, which is pretty impressive in itself.

Speaking about their new brand launch, Boots’ UK Commercial Director and VP of Beauty and Gifting, Joanna Rogers, explained: "We are thrilled to be launching Morphe. A daring brand with a bold approach to beauty which celebrates individuality and self-expression."

She continued: "From high-quality tools, to dreamy eye shadow palettes and influencer collaborations I’m sure our customers cannot wait to get their hands on these products."

If you're already sold, you can head to boots.com/morphe to check out the whole collection, and if you're wondering what to buy first, here are five of my favourites: