Talkshow host and comedian extraordinaire Ellen DeGeneres is going back on the road. According to People, the entertainer will be headlining a handful of show dates beginning in August, closing out a 15-year hiatus from the mic, so fans may want to act fast when buying seats. You'll want to know how you can get tickets to Ellen's stand-up tour if you're one of the many Ellen Show enthusiasts looking to catch the comedy legend in action.

Nearly a month after announcing that the comedy legend would be filming her own Netflix special soon, the official Ellen Show Instagram account shared the details for her upcoming tour. According to the Thursday, June 14 Instagram post, Ellen will be performing just eight shows in three cities along the West Coast — three shows in San Francisco, three in San Diego, and two in Seattle — from August 10 through August 23. So as one can imagine, getting your hands on tickets may not be exactly be the easiest.

Seeing as Ellen will only be performing a limited amount of shows, folks managing the tour are being really proactive when it comes to the expectedly overwhelming demand for tickets from fans. In the June 14 post, The Ellen Show account shared a link to a Verified Fan site on Ticketmaster for those interested to follow. While registering for the ticket presale, because yes, you must register, fans have to select one date out of the eight listed shows to attend.

Once you filled in all of your details, including a working phone number for Verified Fan to reach you when it's time to purchase, the site declares that "if selected," you can expect to hear from them by Monday, June 18 with a special code for you to use when you grab your, no more than four, tickets for the night. And just an FYI, it's noted on the site that ticket registration will close Sunday, June 17 at 10 p.m., so you may want to save the procrastination for something other than this — like, homework or grocery shopping.

Why the need for such extreme action, you ask? Well, Verified Fan also wants to make sure that they keep tickets out of the hands of scalpers and bots, that way only true Ellen fans will be in attendance. After all, with this being the comedian's first tour in 15 years, people are pretty excited to catch her live and in the flesh. And of course, fans have already been sharing their plans to attend all over the web.

Along with her fans, however, Ellen has also been pretty stoked about hitting the road again. In May, the comedian took to her talkshow stage to chat about the occasion, saying, "It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. Fifteen years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait." And about a month prior to that, on March 30, Ellen's partner Portia de Rossi posted a photo of the entertainer working on her material while on vacation in French Polynesia.

"Working on her Netflix special in the most peaceful place in the world," de Rossi captioned the Instagram post. And speaking of Ellen's highly anticipated Netflix special, the two Seattle dates of the eight announced will be reserved for its taping, according to Deadline.

When speaking of the special, Ellen announced on her talkshow, "I’m excited to do it. I’m excited for you to see it. And now, each one of you, you get to Netflix & chill with me. How about that?" And who wouldn't want a chance to be apart of something that will live on the popular streaming platform for years to come?