Whether you're trying to grow out a short style or just want to add a few inches to your already lengthy locks, growing your hair can be a right royal pain. For starters, it takes what seems to feel like forever. But what if you want to grow your hair in just one month? Is it possible or just a pipe dream?

Well, as the American Academy of Dermatology states, your hair only grows around six inches a year. So you weren't wrong in thinking that you can't notice a difference from one month to the next as that translates to only half an inch of growth every four weeks. Unfortunately, that means you can't transform your head of hair in a month. But you can halt growth by not treating your hair the way you should.

"The best way to grow your hair out is to ensure that it is in a healthy condition," notes Valerie Maine, salon director at Live True London. "If the hair is healthy, it will generate more strength on the roots and will grow better."

Getting into the following habits will help ensure that magical half-an-inch appears every month or so and that your hair will remain as healthy as possible. They involve altering your diet, investing in the right products, and starting a proper weekly routine. And they've all been recommended by experts.

1. Alter Your Lifestyle Getting enough sleep is important for quicker hair growth, says Maine. So is regular exercise, which "improves blood circulation in the body and stimulates growth in hair follicles." But diet is equally as vital. "If you follow a balanced diet, this can speed up the growth of your hair," says celebrity hairstylist and Shea Moisture ambassador Jason Collier. But, he adds, not eating well-balanced meals can actually lead to the slowing down of hair growth. It's also a good idea to snack between meals, notes Anabel Kingsley, trichologist at Philip Kingsley. "Energy to form hair cells drops four hours after eating," she explains. To keep energy levels up and follicles happy between meals, "snack on a nutrient-dense food." Such foods are rich in the likes of vitamins and minerals and include fruit, vegetables, whole grains, lean meat, fish, nuts, and seeds, according to the American Heart Association.

2. Invest In Supplements Pongnaret Palamon/Shutterstock If you embark on a healthy well-balanced diet, you shouldn't theoretically need supplements. But if you want a helping hand, there are plenty of options out there. Protein supplements are worthwhile, says Kingsley, as hair is made of a protein called keratin. As Byrdie notes, anything containing biotin, omegas, and vitamin B is worth looking into too. A 2012 study also listed vitamin D as a potential hair helper. "Biotin, also known as Vitamin B7, is a complex B vitamin found in eggs, spinach, and sweet potatoes," explains Suzanne Wong, co-founder of Pink Cloud Beauty Co. "Arguably the beauty industry’s best kept secret, studies have shown this wonder vitamin to make hair thicker and stronger, also nourishing the follicles to boost growth." Wong also recommends marine collagen; a protein that "may boost hair's natural softness and lustre." Philip Kingsley sells both a protein supplement and a biotin one for those who need it. Viviscal is another prominent name that claims to help give thicker, healthier-looking locks. And Pink Cloud Beauty Co. has created a drinkable version containing various vitamins, collagen, and biotin.

3. Don't Skip Conditioner "It amazes me how many people skip conditioner," Collier states. He describes it as the "worst thing you can do for your hair." Why? Because, as dermatologist Adam Friedman told Allure, it "refortifies the cuticle with a protective coating, allowing the hair to keep growing and not break easily." Collier recommends a well-balanced shampoo and conditioner such as Shea Moisture's Superfruit Complex 10-In-1 Multi-Benefit Shampoo and the coordinating conditioner. Maine also advises using a hair mask, such as Redken's All Soft Heavy Cream, every week as well as trying out natural moisturising products such as avocado or coconut oil.

4. Pay Attention To Your Scalp MRAORAOR/Shutterstock Keeping your scalp in good shape is super important when trying to grow your hair. Not only is it advisable to use an exfoliating scalp mask once a week to remove dead skin, but it is also a good idea to try massaging your scalp. Haircare brand Schwarzkopf recommends two massage techniques to stimulate blood circulation and send more nutrients to hair roots. Either use all of your fingers to touch your scalp and gently pull on hair. Or dip your fingers into a citrus oil of your choice and tap your scalp in a gentle but quick motion. One study, published in 2016, did find a proven benefit to scalp massaging. After 24 weeks using a special device, participants' hair was thicker.

5. Treat Your Hair Nicely Look after your hair as if it was a living breathing thing because, in effect, it is. Get your hair cut regularly (around every 10 to 12 weeks, according to Cosmopolitan) to stop split ends travelling further up each strand of hair and halting growth. And, as the Independent notes, be gentle in everything you do. That involves not brushing too harshly and avoiding any treatment relating to heat or chemicals. If you can't give them up completely, try cutting back on how often you use them.