How To Have A Romantic Night At Home, Based On Your Partner's Zodiac Sign

If being in quarantine with your partner has seemingly killed the magic, it's time to consult the stars. Sure, you can always light some candles, turn on some music, and have a night dinner at home. But if you know your partner's zodiac sign, you can take it a step further by planning something you know they'd actually love. Bring back the spark in your relationship by having a romantic night at home, based on your partner's zodiac sign.

While it's fun to read your horoscope and see what's coming up in the days ahead, astrology can super useful in other ways. When you want to better understand your partner, their zodiac sign can reveal a lot about their personality, their likes and dislikes, and what they need to be happy in a relationship, among other things.

If you're trying to infuse your relationship with a bit of romance at this time, your partner's zodiac sign can help you think of something more specific to them. For example, reading a book together may be fun for a more intellectual sign like Gemini, but an active sign like Aries might find that kind of boring.

Of course, there's a lot more to a person than just their Sun signs. But it's still not a bad place to start.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Sitting closely together around a fire would be truly enjoyable for a Fire sign like Aries. "If you have a chiminea or outdoor fire pit, enjoy the dance of the flames while sitting together under the night sky," Stephanie Gailing, astrologer and life guide, tells Bustle. "If you live in an apartment, light lots of candles, and enjoy their heat." If dinner is involved, pick a dish that's spicy and packed with flavor to add some heat to your date.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Sensual and earthy Taurus would enjoy a couple’s spa night at home. You can put on face masks, have a soak in a tub filled with flower petals and essential oils, and give each other massages. If you don't have the time nor patience to give your Taurus a full body massage, Gailing suggests focusing on the neck as that's the part of the body ruled by their sign.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) As curious, Mercury-ruled, Gemini loves puzzles and brain teasers, a game night would be ideal for them. According to Gailing, Gemini is the sign of the twins, so connecting with another couple for a double date trivia night would also be really fun for them. Your Gemini will feel really connected to you since you're working on the same team. Cuddling up on the couch and streaming TED Talks is another activity that your intellectually-oriented Gemini might love.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer, the nurturing crab, is all about the home. According to Gailing, Cancer signs love to nest, so at-home date nights are right up their alley. For a romantic date night, pick recipes you've never tried before and make a delicious meal together. If you’re up for it, a home-improvement DIY project is another great way for you and your Cancer to strengthen your bond.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) When it comes to Leo, it's all about showering them with love and attention. As long as you're planning something that will make them feel extra special, like putting together a movie marathon of their favorite movies, they'll be happy. According to Gailing, energetic Leos are creative, fun, and love to play. So to add some fun to the night, get dressed up in a silly costume, turn up the music, and have a dance party.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) The key to romancing a Virgo is to start with their mind. As Sara Kohl, astrologer and intuitive at Keen, tells Bustle, Virgos are greatly influenced by Mercury, so they like to talk. "Listen to them, make them laugh, and then go for it. It will be the ride of a lifetime that you will never ever forget," Kohl says. A sexy game of 20 questions would "get the embers burning."

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Venus, the planet of all things beauty and romance, rules Libra. The key to romancing them is to create a space where their beauty can shine, like planning a romantic dinner at home. "Dress well and smell good because everything is gorgeous around a Libra," Kohl says. "Also, be sure to tell them how amazing they really are." You could also try watching a romantic movie while giving them a massage.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Mysterious and intense Scorpio is one of the most seductive signs in the zodiac. "Scorpios are loyal, so make them feel like they're the only god or goddess in the universe," Kohl says. For a romantic night in, create a fun activity map of your home, put different colored rose petals in every bedroom, and do something out-of-the-box in each room. Bonus points if it's something sexy. You can also write them a poem about how much you love them — they would really appreciate knowing how deep your feelings for them really are.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) If the wanderer of the zodiac can't go off on an adventure right now, try coming up with a challenge they can do at home. Kohl suggests putting together a treasure hunt in the house for your partner and making them search for fun things around the house. "Guess what the ultimate prize is? You!" Kohl says. If you want a more chill night at home, talking about places you'd like to travel to when quarantine is over can be a great way to connect.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Date nights for this hardworking and straightforward sign should offer them a time to relax and unwind, Gailing says. Capricorns aren't known for being the most romantic sign in the zodiac, so it's totally OK to keep it simple. Watching funny movies while in bed together can also be an easy way to have a date night at home.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Intellectual Air sign Aquarius is brilliant with words and love getting their minds stimulated. They're so unique and have so many different layers to them. According to Kohl, playing a game of Truth or Dare could be a great way to connect and learn more about them. "Keep it to 90% dares, and you will get your socks knocked off," Kohl says. They'll enjoy seeing what you're all about, too.