If you spend time with someone and leave feeling better about yourself, more understood, or even more inspired, then it's likely they had a few personality traits worth emulating. Clearly there was something about them that stood out in a positive way. And if you'd like to figure out what, exactly, it was, it might help to consider their zodiac sign.

Each sign has a positive and a negative trait that helps define them, Virginia Paciocco, a psychic and in-house astrologer for Spirit & Spark, tells Bustle. But since everyone is an individual, it doesn't mean every Aries will have Aries traits, or every Scorpio will be all Scorpio-y. But each sign does tend to have something they're good at that others pick up on.

These tend to be their positive traits and, as Paciocco says, we can all learn from each other by emulating the strongest and most prominent ones of the other signs. If, for example, you could use a little more assertiveness in your life, you could turn to the signs who are known for being assertive, and try to learn their ways. Same goes for signs who are great at self-care, or listening, or reaching their goals — all things you can copy, if you want. With that in mind, here are the most positive trait for each sign, according to experts, as well as how to make them your own.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Their Ability To Take Charge Tina Gong/Bustle If you know someone who's always taking initiative and getting things done — usually with big bursts of energy — chances are they're an Aries. As a fire sign, Aries is full of passion and excitement, Paciocco says. They're also highly creative, a trait they often use to their advantage when figuring out problems and bursting through roadblocks, like the force they are. It can be tough to match the energy of an Aries, but it's something other signs can emulate by stepping outside their comfort zones more often. Even if the goal isn't reached, you'll have learned something helpful simply by giving it a try.

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Their Patience Tina Gong/Bustle This sign is very focused on creating a comfortable life for themselves, as well as providing comfort for others. And a lot of that stems from their patience. "Taurus is willing to wait for what they want," Dr. Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant, tells Bustle. "They are willing to hold space and let life unfold." Good things come to them because they aren't rushing, or making decisions without thinking. Instead, they're moving at their own pace, and appreciating life along the way. To emulate this trait, Robyn says it can help to "learn to stop and smell the roses."

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Their Willingness To Learn Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini loves a good conversation, all thanks to their intense desire to learn about new people and new things. "Curiosity and kindness and a willingness to learn and grow," Robyn says, are all positive traits that set them apart from other signs. They focus on communication in all forms, she says, whether it's storytelling, listening, or conversing back and forth. Gemini values all knowledge, and you can, too. Robyn suggests learning to listen, sharing, and being adaptable in a variety of settings, as a way to remain open to new information.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Their Compassion Tina Gong/Bustle "This is the sign of compassion and sensitivity," Robyn says. "They are wonderful friends who support you through any crisis," which is why so many folks turn to Cancer when they're feeling down. They know they'll listen and comfort them, and maybe even offer some soothing advice. "[Cancers] are loving and want others to be happy and cared for," Robyn says. "We can all benefit from learning to take care of ourselves and others with this loving energy."

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Their Ability To Inspire Others Tina Gong/Bustle As Robyn says, Leo is a natural leader, as well as a sign that's naturally charismatic and joyful. It's tough to hang out with a Leo without feeling inspired by what they have to say. "We can all benefit from knowing that we inspire others, that we can lead, and that we can change the world," Robyn says. If you'd like more of this in life, it can help to boost your self-confidence in order to project good energy, and know that others will listen.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Their Helpfulness Tina Gong/Bustle If anyone in their life needs help, Virgo tends to show up with bells on. "This signs knows how to take care of others and heal through healthy habits and regimens," Paciocco says. "They can be a team player at work and at home." And they're also willing to step outside their own immediate reach, and try to help strangers, too. This is, of course, something we can all do more often. By looking for volunteer opportunities, or simply asking a friend how they've been, anyone can make this Virgo trait their own.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Their Fairness Tina Gong/Bustle Libra simply can't stand it when someone isn't being treated fairly. They take justice very seriously, Paciocco says, as they are (after all) the sign of the scales. It's a trait that gets them far in love, and also wins the trust of friends. "Libra knows how to evaluate options and come to just and fair decisions," she says. "This is great for negotiations at work and at home." It's very easy to jump to conclusions, but in order to remain fair, it'll be necessary to see things from other people's perspectives first — just like a Libra.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Their Sense Of Understanding Tina Gong/Bustle "[Scorpios] are true friends who understand the darker side of life and [yet] still fully embrace life with courage," Robyn says. "A bit of passion and depth helps all of us dig a bit deeper into ourselves and makes us less afraid of the unknown." To do so, Scorpio gets a good read on people by stepping back, studying them, and — most importantly — listening. This results in a high level of understanding for people and their emotions, which is something anyone can pick up with practice.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Their Honesty Tina Gong/Bustle "This sign loves the truth and isn’t afraid to say it," Paciocco says. If something is bothering them, or if something important is on their mind, they find a way to make it known. They are careful, however, to go about it in a way that isn't hurtful. "They provide the clear big picture for people helping to avoid any potential misunderstandings," Paciocco says. "This is a great trait for relationships that want to be honest and direct." It can also be helpful in friendships, at work — pretty much every aspect of life. It can be tough to be honest, especially if you're worried about rocking the boat or hurting someone's feelings. But there's a way to be honest without being rude, and all it takes is a little practice.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Their Accountability Tina Gong/Bustle If any sign is going to show up on time, stick to their promises, and get things done, it's Capricorn. This trait is something we should all try to emulate, due to the way it fosters trust within relationships, Paciocco says. Not to mention, Capricorn really knows how to put in some hard work, which certainly comes in handy when reaching their goals. To be more accountable to others, it can help to first be accountable to yourself. Practice by setting small goals and sticking to them, then building from there. Once you have your own schedule in order, you'll be able to remain reliable in other situations, too.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Their Ability To Take Care Of Themselves Tina Gong/Bustle "Aquarius knows how to take responsibility for themselves, their emotions, and their situation," Paciocco says. If a situation doesn't feel right, they start implementing changes and moving in a more positive direction. They also encourage others to do the same. As Paciocco says, "They enjoy freedom and provide the space that others need to be themselves." Really, it's all about focusing on self-care, which is a habit anyone can adopt.