iOS 13 is coming and there are a ton of perks to the latest software update — especially for AirPod fans. If you can't go anywhere without them, you'll be happy to know that iOS 13 will let Siri read text messages to your AirPods, so you don't have to actually look at your phone. And once the update has been released and you've downloaded it, the feature is pretty easy to set up.

According to Business Insider, Siri will soon be able to read incoming texts to you through your AirPods, even if your phone is buried beneath a pile of laundry or facedown while you run on the treadmill. Once you've downloaded iOS 13, you can set this up by going to "Settings," then clicking on "Siri & Search" and selecting "Announce Messages with Siri." When this option is turned on, you're good to go. It's that easy.

Having Siri read your texts to you will be a game changer, but it's not the only low key update that's going to make things easier. There are a few other little changes you'll want to keep an eye out for. For example, you'll soon have the option of sending calls from phone numbers you don't know to voicemail. Goodbye, annoying robocalls, and hello, peace and silence. That way, you can move through those voicemails and delete them without letting them interrupt your day.

The new iOS will also give you better insight into how apps are using your location data over time. Per Business Insider, the updated software will send you notifications from time to time letting you know how an app has used your location over a given time period. That way, you'll be better equipped to make decisions about how frequently you offer location data to a given app. For example, you could decide to change the settings of that app from always having access to your location, to only having access when the app is open.

Of course, no iOS 13 celebration would be complete without mention of the upcoming systemwide Dark Mode option. According to MacRumors, this allows users to switch the entire operating system (including all apps) to a darker lighting, which might make your eyes more comfortable at night. You can set specific hours for Dark Mode, or just select the option for it to go dark at sunset, wherever you are.

Of course, you'll have to wait for iOS 13 to come out in order to use it. So until the new update rolls out this fall, you can prepare yourself by checking to make sure you've already installed the most recent update.

If you're an iPhone 6 owner, you'll unfortunately have to get a newer iPhone model in order to enjoy all these iOS 13 benefits, as the older phone will not be compatible with the new update. Here's some more info on how to know what iOS software you're currently using, and when to consider buying a new phone if you have the iPhone 6.