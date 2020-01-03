If you're safe but in the area and are noticing animals who are trying to escape the fires, WIRES cautions against attempting to assist the creatures directly without proper training. But, if you do come across an injured animal that you can safely bring to the nearest vet, WIRES asks that you don't feed the animal, but try to wrap it loosely in cotton fabric during transport. The rescue organization also recommends leaving out shallow bowls of water for fleeing birds and animals.