Some 800,000 federal workers are now living through the longest government shutdown ever, and all without pay. Some have been furloughed and are at home waiting out a solution, while others have been forced to show up at work anyway — even though they're not getting paid. For many, this is a serious financial hardship. Luckily, though, there are ways you can help. Here's how to help federal workers going without a paycheck.

TSA workers, who were deemed necessary and have been working throughout the shutdown, have been calling in sick and even quitting so that they can get other work. They're also getting $500 and one day's pay from Dec. 22 meanwhile — far from enough to meet obligations.

Some are in such a serious situation that they are relying on food banks to feed their families. Washington, D.C., home to many federal workers has seen longer-than-usual lines at its food banks. Capital Area Food Bank told NPR it has organized pop-up events to help federal workers, specifically, and has had some workers promise to donate back what they take once they get paid. They just don't have anything to eat right now.

These are some of the ways you can help these workers make it through to their next paycheck. Until President Trump and Congress come to an agreement, they're in dire straits.

1) Donate To Food Banks Check and see if your area food bank is helping federal workers. If so, donate there. You can also give a monetary donation to the food bank in D.C.

2) Ask Your Bank To Help Many banks are being flexible with payments for federal workers, USA Today reported. Make sure your bank is one of them, and find out today via Twitter or a visit to your branch. Make sure they know you appreciate their effort.

3) Contact The White House Even though most Americans are blaming the president for the shutdown, President Trump keeps blaming Democrats. Call the White House or send a message and tell Trump to come to the negotiating table.

4) Contact Your Representatives & Senators Make sure people in Congress hear from their constituents. Let them know that ending the shutdown is one of your concerns, and that a bill to support federal workers should be passed immediately.

5) Support The Unions Government workers are not allowed to strike, so their unions must advocate for them in other ways. Some unions are going further and providing food and other necessities to federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay. Check with one near you to see if you can help in that effort.

6) Thank Companies That Help There are companies like wireless providers that have agreed to let federal employees affected by the shutdown pay their bill when they finally get a paycheck. Send them a thank you on social media to encourage others to do the same.