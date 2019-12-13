Whatever your political leanings, there's sometimes an overwhelming sense that many of our politicians are failing to help the most vulnerable in society. Throughout the 2019 general election campaign, the increased use of food banks and rising levels of homelessness across the UK were regularly brought to the forefront, and as the newly elected Prime Minister makes his way back to Downing Street, many are worried the trend of inequality is set to continue. Thankfully, theres plenty you can do to assist those in need, and here's how to help vulnerable people in your community if you feel politicians aren't doing enough.

Find out your local homeless shelter and donate

As the BBC reports, more than 320,000 people were recorded as being homeless in the UK last year, and, according to the Independent, the equivalent of 63 million meals were handed out at food banks over the past five years. If these stats don't sit right with you, there a things you can do to help out, for example donating food to reputable organisations such as The Trussell Trust, as well as volunteering and campaigning for homeless charities including Shelter. With just a quick Google search, you'll find a tonne of info regarding similar organisations in your area, which can assist you in figuring out the best way to lend a helping hand.

Give to charity that supports a cause you care about but don't feel is being helped

One of the most effective ways to help a cause close to your heart is to support a charity, whether it be through donations, volunteering, and more. But why not start with a cause you feel is being left behind? Chances are that often-overlooked charities would benefit from some extra help, and who knows, you might end up making a significant difference in your community.

Continue to stay up to date about the issues

When looking at the many inequalities we face as a society, simply throwing in the towel can be tempting. However, knowledge is power, and it's imperative to stay up to date on the issues now more than ever before. Being informed can ensure you know exactly which areas of your local community could use your help, and an easy way to stay on top of the issues is to kickback with the occasional topical podcast — an example being the BBC's Electioncast or its counterpart Brexitcast which has become a favourite of mine in recent months.

Join any grassroots activism in your area you feel passionately about

Another brilliant way to become active in your local area is to simply get involved. Whether it be through a major political party or smaller local council, there are plenty of ways to throw your hat into the ring, and in turn get a chance to work on the issues you're most passionate about.

Attend town halls and community meetings to find out what issues need support in your local area

If you're hoping to discover more about the needs of your local community, attending town hall meetings and other community-driven events can be a very effective way of doing so. Staying in-tune with the people you seek to help should be a top priority, so putting some time aside for any upcoming meetings in your area is a great place to start.