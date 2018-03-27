Relationship experts often say “communication is key” when it comes to you and your partner, and they’re right. In terms of maintaining sexual desire, Mark and Lasslo’s research also found communication to be an important factor, and they cited many sources to back this up. For instance, regarding relationships, they said there is a strong link between communication and satisfaction outcomes. Additionally, sexual communication was another way to connect couples and bring them closer, which could increase desire.

Interesting findings, right? Dr. Rachel Needle, licensed psychologist and Certified Sex Therapist in West Palm Beach, FL, and the Co-Director of Modern Sex Therapy Institutes, too, has some advice on keeping the sexual spark alive in a long-term relationship.

What To Do If You Feel Like The Sexual Spark Is Fading — And Why That Is OK

Mark and Lasslo’s article uncovered much research about how sexual desire waning is normal. For instance, they cited a 2015 study that looked at sexual desire discrepancy, where a couple does not have the same sexual desire — one person has a higher desire than the other — and found that referring to these desire changes as “normal” helped. Of course, many variables come into play when it comes to one’s sexual desire decreasing.

“There are a number of potential factors that can contribute to a partner’s decreased sexual desire or disinterest in sex,” Dr. Needle says. She says these can include, but are not limited to: hormonal/biological factors, interpersonal factors, intrapersonal factors, contextual factors, lack of appropriate stimuli, expectation of negative outcomes, and issues within the relationship.

“It is important to communicate with your partner if their disinterest is impacting you and/or the relationship,” she says. The important thing is to recognize that these factors are OK and don't mean your relationship is doomed.

But How Can You Increase Sexual Desire?

You may be comfortable with the amount of sex in your relationship, but if you and your partner want to revamp it, there are a few easy things you can try. “Remember the seduction and build-up of anticipation that was present at the beginning of the relationship, regardless of how long you have been in a relationship,” Dr. Needle says. “Don’t make things so routine. You don’t want to lose the sense of adventure and surprise, so break the predictable pattern every so often.”

On a related note, Dr. Needle also suggests trying something new. “Commonly, couples adopt a fairly predictable sexual script,” she says. To spice up the romance, she suggests role-playing or dressing up and enacting a fantasy, changing the scenery, and/or introducing new objects (food or sex toys) into your sexual activity. “You can also try new patterns of making love, including different positions and different places. Also, consider going to a workshop together or seeing a certified sex therapist. Therapy is not necessarily reserved for an identified ‘problem,’ but can be about education, growing, and personal development.”

On the other hand, as much as spontaneous sex can spice things up, you can also try scheduling sex. “Life can get busy and things can get in the way of being physically intimate with your partner,” Dr. Needle says. “Plan time to engage in sexual activity with each other and write it in pen in your datebook. Planning ahead can build anticipation and excitement, and can maintain the health of the relationship.”

As you can see from Mark and Lasslo’s research, as well as Dr. Needle’s suggestions, there are ways to keep the sexual spark alive in a long-term relationship, and many of the suggested methods seem simple. But it's important to remember, only you and your partner know how much sex you both want and need, so communication may be first on the list when you broach the top of your sex life. After all, sex should be a benefit to your life, not a chore.