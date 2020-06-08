How To Make A Long-Distance Friendship Work, Based On Your Friend's Zodiac Sign

Maintaining a long-distance friendship isn't easy when you can't seem to lock down Zoom plans that work for both of you, or you're just never in the mood to talk whenever they text. Next thing you know, it's been months and you still haven't had a chance to really connect. So what can you do to prevent your friendship from fading? Let's consult the stars. If you know your friend's zodiac sign, you can make your long-distance friendship work with the help of astrology.

Staying in touch is essential to keeping your friendship alive. Knowing your friend's zodiac sign can help you understand what they need from you in regards to communication and staying connected. For example, astrologer Mary Cole tells Bustle that Geminis need to be entertained. "The best way to maintain a long-distance friendship with them is to implement some fun into the virtual relationship, whether it's a Zoom cocktail hour or a virtual brunch," she says. They also like texting their friends frequently. On the other hand, a more practical sign like Virgo or an independent sign like Scorpio would appreciate you reaching out every couple of weeks to check-in. Each zodiac sign prefers someting different.

It's important to nurture the bonds you have with the people you care about most. So here's how to make your long-distance friendship work, based on your friend's zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Fire sign Aries is a fast-moving sign and appreciates when their friends are just as quick to respond to texts and emails as they are. As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, they can get pretty impatient when they're left on the read. They may even call you out for it. "Aries also favor the dramatic," Monahan says. "So keep them posted on any theatrics going in your life. They relish it."

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus doesn't need frequent communication in a long-distance friendship, and tends to value quality over quantity. According to Monahan, a good three-hour Zoom date every few weeks works much better for them than short texts sent every day. They're not really into small talk and at some point, daily texts can feel like a chore. Taurus keeps their friends close to their heart, so they'll always be thinking of you even if you aren't talking every single day.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) This Mercury-ruled sign is notorious for getting bored pretty easily, so make sure to shake things up. "Don’t bore them with the same story that they've already heard," Monahan says. "They need variety!" If you feel like you've run out of new things to share, you can try find an interesting article to send to them and have a discussion. They love exchanging thoughts and opinions. Monahan also suggests playing online Scrabble or word games, as these will "keep their cerebral nature happy."

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Cancer signs tend to view their friends as family. They'll always be thinking of you and wishing you well even if you haven't talked in a while. In order to maintain a long-distance friendship, make sure you pay close attention to what they're saying and how they're really feeling when you get a chance to talk. "Cancerians expect you to pick up on how they're feeling without saying anything, so make sure to keep an eye out for any telling nuances that may show they're feeling a little extra sensitive that day," Monahan says.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo signs may have a ton of friends and admirers, but they're also one of the most loyal signs among the zodiac. Their social calendar tends to be pretty packed, so just be patient with them as you try to figure out plans that work for both of you. According to Monahan, they love staying in touch with friends, so keep checking in regularly. Again, just don't get too upset if it takes them a while to get back to you. This sign has a big social life even online.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) This mutable Earth sign really enjoys a healthy debate. "They love going back and forth on issues, so inject some critical thinking into your long-distance correspondence," Monahan says. Virgo signs also tend to remember important dates and birthdays, so make sure you're thinking of them on their special days. Virgo isn't a needy sign and doesn't ask for much from their friends, but they do love to feel appreciated.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) This sociable Air sign appreciates regular communication with friends, so definitely make sure you're checking in. They like knowing their friends are doing OK, especially when the world feels so off-balanced. Libras are usually good with texting back right away and sticking to plans. However, Monahan says Libras get a little too into their romantic relationships. "If they do drop off the face of the earth for a while, don't take it too personally," she says. "It’s probably just their new love interest taking up their time." Rest assured, they'll give you all the details later.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpios are totally fine being alone and don't require a ton of communication from their friends. According to Monahan, they tend to call the shots on who they want in their life. If they didn't want to be friends with you anymore, chances are, they'd tell you directly. So if you're friends with a Scorpio, the best thing you can do is to just be in the moment and enjoy the friendship you have without needing to force anything. You can keep in contact, but it doesn't have to be daily.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Maybe you can't travel the world and explore all it has to offer right now, but there's always the future. According to Monahan, planning your next adventure together is a great way to keep your friendship alive when you're long-distance. "Sagittarius is related to the Ninth House in astrology, which is all about long-distance travel and philosophy, she says. "So waxing lyrical about high level topics will keep the archer happy, or you can plan your next adventure."

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) This ambitious Earth sign may be on the reserved side, and approach life with a work first, play later attitude. However, they do have a great sarcastic sense of humor. If you want to keep the connection with your Capricorn friend strong, Monahan suggests sending them astrology roast memes. "They will love it and will roast you back with vigor," she says.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Aquarius is a very independent sign, so they don't need to stay in constant communication to feel connected. Sending silly memes or regular check-in texts might be appreciated since you're their friend, but it's not essential. According to Monahan, Aquarius favors high level thinking and appreciates people who "are abreast of the times." So they wouldn't mind having someone to talk to about politics and the current state of the world.