There are some desserts that dare to dessert where no dessert has dessert-ed before. There is really no other way to explain Disney’s Kitchen Sink Sundae. It feeds six people. It uses an entire can of whipped cream. It’s served in a bowl that looks like an actual kitchen sink. And now, you can create this glorious sugar explosion at home because Disney shared the recipe on its Disney Parks blog. If there is someone who “Just Isn’t A Dessert Person” in your general vicinity, they’re going to need to vacate the premises immediately.

The extremely over-the-top Kitchen Sink Sundae is typically only available at the Beaches & Cream Soda Shop at Disney’s Beach Club Resort. Rightfully so. It uses 29 different ingredients including five different kinds of ice cream, two different kinds of cupcakes, and — I know I said it before but it bears repeating — an entire can of whipped cream. If this is a journey you wish to embark on, strap in. Here’s what you’ll need to have on hand to make the Kitchen Sink Sundae:

Fudge topping

Butterscotch topping

Peanut butter topping

Banana

A cinnamon spice cupcake

An angel food cupcake

Vanilla ice cream

Chocolate ice cream

Strawberry ice cream

Mint chocolate chip ice cream

Coffee ice cream

Chocolate syrup

Marshmallow cream

Strawberry topping

Pineapple topping

An entire can of whipped topping

A brownie

A candy bar (They don’t specify the kind so use your discretion and/or use whichever candy bar is your favorite)

Oreos

Toasted almonds

Dark chocolate shavings

White chocolate shavings

Crushed Oreos

Jellied orange slices AKA these sugar-coated gummy candies

Milk chocolate chips

Peanut butter chips

Chocolate sprinkles

Rainbow sprinkles

Maraschino cherries

A huge bowl and an empty stomach

From there, it’s mostly scooping, assembling, some minor crumbling and crunching, and then deciding who deserves the honor of sharing this dessert with you.

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

If you need help figuring out how to assemble this delicious monstrosity, Disney’s YouTube channel shows how they put together their Kitchen Sink Sundae. It also shows what one entire can of whipped cream looks like. Spoiler: it’s a lot of whipped cream.

Disney’s been sharing some of their fan-favorite park recipes on the Disney Parks blog since people aren’t able to experience them in person. There’s the Tonga Toast recipe, which is like French toast on X-Games mode. There’s a recipe for the classic Dole Whip that only uses three ingredients if trying to embark on a 29 ingredient-recipe isn’t for you. There’s even a recipe for Churro Bites which would probably taste great on top of the Kitchen Sink Sundae. Use that information however you see fit.

While Disney has begun a phased reopening of its parks, you can still enjoy a little bit of the magic from the comfort and safety of your own home. Godspeed, my sweet tooth-ed friends.