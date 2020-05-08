In the spirit of bringing a little bit of magic to this less-than-magical moment, Disney is sharing some of their classic Disney Parks’ recipes on their blog. Now, you can make Tonga Toast from Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at home. If you close your eyes when you eat it, it’ll almost be like you’re on vacation... almost.

If you aren’t familiar, Tonga Toast is like french toast with more cinnamon sugar and bananas. Also, it’s deep-fried. Here’s what you’ll need to add to your grocery list or make sure you’ve got in your kitchen:

Granulated sugar

Cinnamon

Whole milk

Cinnamon

Eggs

Canola oil

A loaf of sourdough bread

Bananas

Patience

This is what that loaf of homemade sourdough bread you baked has been waiting for. It is her time to shine and be anointed in cinnamon-sugar. If you don’t have the patience or sourdough starter to bake your bread from scratch, a store-bought loaf is perfectly acceptable. No semi-homemade judgment here.

Then, it’s mostly just combining batter ingredients, dipping your sliced bread in batter, and topping with cinnamon sugar. Next is the trickiest part: deep-frying your batter-dipped bread. Don’t worry. You’ve got this. It’s just piping hot oil — what’s the worst that can happen? (But really, deep-frying looks more intimidating than it actually is.) You can find the full Tonga Toast recipe on the Disney parks blog or check out the YouTube video tutorial for a visual step-by-step guide.

Once you’ve deep-fried each slice, you’ll roll them in cinnamon sugar for a sweet, crunchy, almost caramel-like finish. Pair it with your dalgona whipped coffee. Top it off with more fresh fruit. Plop a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream on top of it. There are no rules anymore!

If you’re looking for more iconic Disney park treats, they recently shared the Disney dole whip recipe and it’s wildly simple. Like three-ingredient simple. All you need is pineapple juice, frozen pineapple, and ice cream. You can make it in the time it takes one of your Tonga Toast slices to fry up. Want to take it to the next dessert-centric level? Try making Disney’s churro bites. You’re already deep-frying bread. Might as well add some churro dough to the mix.

If you want a full-out breakfast extravaganza, make a spread that includes Tonga Toast and these lemon-ricotta pancakes from The Cheesecake Factory. Why choose between french toast and pancakes? It's 2020. We eat all the sweet carbs simultaneously now. If anything, this recipe is further evidence that brunch is a wish your heart makes.