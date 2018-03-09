We have this idea that sex begins with an erection and ends with ejaculation, and therefore, we assume that the way to prolong sex is to prolong erections. So, when you read advice for delaying orgasm, it's usually geared toward those with penises. But there are plenty of reasons those with vaginas might want to explore such techniques as well.

Contrary to popular wisdom, not all vaginas can last forever and ever during sex. "The neurology of our pleasure parts is, for some of us, so responsive that it can get a little over-amped," Good Vibrations staff sexologist Carol Queen tells Bustle. "It's pretty common for the clitoris to get so sensitive after orgasm that you don't want it to be touched; this happens with the anus, too, and it's quite possible for the G-spot to get a workout and not want any more pressure."

If you're looking to have a quickie, these limitations likely won't pose a problem. But if you want to pull off a sex marathon, delaying orgasm may be necessary for you to last as long as you intend. Here are some methods that will help you maintain total control over how long you last in bed.