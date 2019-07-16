Some folks look forward to their bachelorette party as the perfect time to experience the people they love most showering them with love. Some people, on the other hand, prefer a laid-back bachelorette party where they aren't the center of attention during the festivities. If the person getting married is someone who doesn't love having all eyes on them, there are still plenty of fun ways to celebrate their upcoming wedding, according to experts.

"The biggest way to plan a chill bachelorette party is to not over-plan," Janessa White, a wedding planner and co-founder of Simply Eloped, tells Bustle. "It's easy to want to pack things into a specific weekend or day," she says. But if the person who's getting married doesn't want to stay in the spotlight, keeping the celebration on the shorter side can really help them feel comfortable. Instead of having an all-day party, try starting the festivities at about 1 p.m., White says, so that if things go naturally late, nobody will get too burned out before the party disbands.

Keeping things small is another way to make sure that the person getting married doesn't have to feel like the center of attention at their bachelorette party. Having a bigger group of partygoers can stress out the person of honor, whereas inviting only folks they truly feel comfortable with can help them feel like they don't have to perform. "The fewer people the better," Alexia Crossman, a wedding planner and owner of Wiley Events Co, tells Bustle. "Having a small group makes it intimate and takes a lot of stress out of the weekend."

Shutterstock

Another fun way to keep the attention on all of the guests is to turn the event into a costume party. Have attendees dress as their favorite cartoon character, singer, or film star, wedding and event specialist Lynne Goldberg tells Bustle. This will not only be a fun way to turn everyone's costume choices into a great conversation starter, but could also be a fun game. Take turns guessing who everyone is dressed up as, and maybe even present awards for the most creative costume or most accurate costume.

Traditionally, many bachelorette party games put the person getting married in the spotlight as they're asked to answer trivia questions about their partner or listen as their friends share favorite memories of them together. But scheduling activities that can be done as a group can keep the vibe less stressful for someone who doesn't want all eyes on them. "Coloring or painting can be relaxing," Goldberg says. An easy way to do this is to have fun adult coloring books on hand for everyone to doodle in as they chat. But if you want to bring things to the next level, sign everyone up for a paint and wine class. Everyone will be able to participate in the fun, so the person getting married won't feel like they have to entertain everyone.

Shutterstock

If you want to plan a bachelorette party that really focuses on others, consider asking all guests to volunteer together. If the person getting married has a huge heart for foster pups, organize a day spent caring for them at a local animal shelter. If they are passionate about ensuring that folks in their city don't go hungry, sign everyone up for a shift serving a meal at a local free meal center or shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

A bachelorette party is, at its core, a celebration for the person getting married, so if they feel uncomfortable with traditional party games that put the focus on them, try out something new. Everyone's sure to still have an amazing time partying.