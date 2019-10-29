How To Preview Your Instagram Grid Before Posting A Photo

If you're a budding Instagram influencer or just want to have an Instagram aesthetic that you love, planning your Instagram grid is super important. And I'm not just talking about figuring out when to post or how often. Do the colors go together well? Are filters consistent? Is there a theme? All of these are essential to your "perfect" feed. It can be hard to figure that out if you post pictures as you take them, but apps that let you preview your Instagram grid before posting a photo can help.

We all know finding the perfect Instagram aesthetic is an art. If you look at accounts of famous bloggers like Tara Milk Tea, Amra Olvević Reyes, and Asiyami Gold, you'll see that on top of making sure each of their individual pictures looks incredible, they clearly pay attention to how their Instagram grid layout looks as a whole. Whether this means utilizing the color wheel to keep your Instagram grid colorful or giving all of your pictures the same dulled out filter, the choice is up to you. But this type of feed doesn't just come out of guessing which photo will look the best next to your last post. No — you need the help of a professional. And in this case, the professional is an app.

Here are seven Instagram grid apps that will help you achieve the Instagram aesthetic of your dreams.

1. UNUM UNUM is a simple Instagram photo grid app that lets you build a feed based off of your last 20 Instagram posts. I use this app myself and have to say I love the fact that it lets you swap around pictures to see what might look better and edit the same pictures right there in the app. Unum also allows you to save caption drafts, set up timers to remind you to post, and even see what your feed would look like if you deleted pictures you already posted.

2. Feedle Feedle just might be your ultimate one-stop-shop for Instagram feed editing. The app features analytics and insights, influencer research, a follower tracker, unlimited grid space, and so many more options to help you make sure your Instagram feed is reaching its full potential. And with a 5-star rating, you know you're in for a quality app.

3. Planoly Planoly is a pretty well-rounded option for Instagram photo grid apps. Aside from the usual, it also comes with a desktop options that lets you use the tools right from your computer. What's really cool about this app is that it really takes the planning to the next level with other features like the ability to email a grid draft to others to preview and an analytics tool that lets you see which of your photos has the most likes and comments. Plus, the app gives users great advice about making their feed look its best.

4. Feedr If you're looking for a simple, easy-to-use, and super fast app to plan your feed in, it's Feedr. Feedr cuts out all the extra tools and extravagances and lets you simply see what your feed would look like if you were to post certain photos. Because the app doesn't let you edit photos, you're going to have to bring your finished edits to the app before trying them out.

5. Preview Preview is a pretty straight-forward app that gives you the ability to edit your photos in-app. It also lets you work with all the posts you have on your Instagram, in order to really get an idea for your aesthetic. Plus, there's a really cool feature where you can upload pictures from your Dropbox.

6. Mosaic Mosaic is an editor app that really goes in-depth when it comes to designing your feed. Aside from seeing what your feed will look like before posting it, the app lets you apply "smart filters" to your photos which are done by analyzing them and then using "smart algorithms" to create the most aesthetically-pleasing Instagram feed. Specific themes you might want to apply to your photos will cost you a few bucks, but if you're super dedicated to making your Instagram have a specific look, you might not mind.