The Duchess of Sussex is of course known for her elegant style. And her pregnancy wardrobe has been insanely on point. From laid-back essentials to sleek occasion wear, Meghan has been nailing it and proving it is absolutely possible to look chic, sophisticated and stylish in maternity wear. At a performance of The Wider Earth at the Natural History Museum with her husband Prince Harry, her most recent look consisted of an all-white ensemble paired with green accessories. I'm sure I'm not the only one to think she looked amazing, so here's how recreate Meghan Markle's all-white look.

First, let's be real about wearing white: it is a bit of a mission, especially if you're clumsy like me. Whenever I wear white, I always seem to manage to spill something down me or have some kind of incident. Even white trainers are a bit of a risk. But white can look super classy and crisp.

To copy Meghan, it is important to keep it classy. While there are lots of amazing boho-inspired pieces and summery smocks in white, the Meghan way means opting for clean lines, sophisticated styles and sharp designs. Look for sophisticated necklines like polo neck jumpers and dresses, and when it comes to bottoms, wear quality fabrics that look clean and neat. With basics like t-shirts, invest a little more by trying silk blend designs, and try wearing white on white, just as Meghan did on her evening out. If you fear an overload of white pieces, take another page out of her book and wear coloured accessories. Green is a great contrasting colour, as is red, purple and navy blue.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here are some of my favourite white pieces on the high street right now:

ASOS DESIGN Curve cotton mini shirt dress £20 ASOS This simple, crisp shirt dress is a wardrobe must have and can be dressed up and down in several ways. Follow Meghan's lead and pair this with some high heeled sophisticated sandals. Available in sizes 16-30. Buy Now

Kitri Carine Cream Vinyl Skirt £95 Kitri This may be a little pricey, but it's the perfect sophisticated, classy meets fashion forward, cool style. It's a super flattering shape and the split adds a slight edge. Available in sizes 6-16. Buy Nw

H&M Silk Blend T-Shirt £19.99 H&M If you want to truly channel the Duchess of Sussex, you need to go all out, even when it comes to your basics. This luxe silk blend tee is a perfect option and has a slightly cuffed neck, which Meghan would no doubt love. Available in sizes XS - XL. Buy Now

Arket Sheer Merino Wool Roll Neck £45 Arket A white roll neck is a great addition to your wardrobe. It is super versatile, so much so you can pretty much layer it with just about anything, from dresses to shirts. Or alternatively, you can wear it alone of course. Available in sizes XS - L. Buy Now

Monki Ribbed Turtleneck Dress £30 Monki This relaxed fit dress is exceptionally wearable and a great shape for all. Dress it up with some vinyl high heeled booties and dare to bare your legs. Available in sizes XXS - XL. Buy Now