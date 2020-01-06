For some, the new year means dusting 2019 from their bones and seeing 2020 as the new slate that it is. What this also means is that goal-setting and resolutions for the new year are running high — especially for those who thought 2019 was sort of a bust.

"2020 is going to be a pivotal year astrologically," Cindy Mckean, an astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. "The biggest buzz that has astrologers and others in the metaphysical community chattering away is a conjunction between Saturn and Pluto. Jupiter will also join the two planets within the year. Saturn is about work, dedication, and rewards from the effort we put in. Pluto is about transformation. Jupiter is about expansion."

If you're scratching your head and asking, "Huh?" then let's break it down a bit: Basically, the world is about to undergo some major astrological events and every single one of us will be affected in one way or another, no matter what our zodiac sign happens to be.

Because the the world and life as we not is going to be given a shock to the system, so to speak, goal-setting and sticking to a timeline will be paramount this year — if only to stop yourself from getting distracted with all the planetary alignments ahead.

Here are the best goal-setting tips to follow in 2020 based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Aries, you fearless devil you, it's your courage and ferocity that keep you moving forward toward your goals in ways that other signs do not. But heads up: you're in for some uncharted territory. "Aries is a sign that is courageous and never afraid of challenges, and challenge is what 2020 will be chock-full of for you this year," Mckean says. For you, Aries, it's best to stick to short-term goals in 2020, as opposed to long-term ones. You may have the courage of a lion despite being a ram, but not even you can tackle the challenges you have ahead this year at full-speed, so save the long-term goals for next year.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Lucky you, Taurus, the planets are on your side in 2020. What a relief! "The stellium between Saturn and Pluto occur in Capricorn — an earth sign that works very well with fellow earth element sign Taurus," Mckean says. "The best goal setting tip for you this year, Taurus, is to keep up what you do: stay determined and moving forward." But when it comes to good news, your goals won't be without setbacks. However, because the planets are really playing in your favor in 2020, what setbacks that do come your way will feel minor, whereas the same setbacks for the other signs will be major. Ultimately, if you stick to your usual goal-setting techniques, 2020 will be smooth sailing in that aspect of your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle As one of the most laid-back and adaptable of the zodiac signs, Geminis almost always get off scot-free when it comes to issues that deeply affect other signs. As Mckean explains, that's really one of their greatest gifts. So, Gemini, get your goals in order and enjoy the ride. "So long as you roll with the bumps and upsets, they will be very short lived," Mckean says, adding that if you can weather these minor setbacks, you'll actually be able to turn them into rewards. When it comes to goal-setting, that's what you want to see: rewards for the goals you put into place.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Dear Cancer, yes, you are a sensitive soul but sometimes what scares you or repels you can actually be good for you in certain circumstances — even when it comes to goals in 2020. "Capricorn is your polar opposite on the zodiac wheel," Mckean says. "Opposites can either attract or repel. The best goal-setting tip for you to follow is to welcome what may seem like adversity and turn it into opportunity." Granted, no one wants to be running head first into what seems like it might not end well, but the alignment of the planets in 2020 are saying otherwise. So, put your shoulders back, take a death breath, and realize, as Mckean points out, what might seem a bit scary at first just might "turn 2020 into a major benchmark in your life."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Although Leo is known for being prideful, you're also known to have some drama up your sleeves sometimes too. What does this mean in regards to goal-setting in 2020? Ease up on the drama; it's really not going to be very helpful this year. "The best tip for you for goal-setting this year is to react with action instead of drama," Mckean says. "Focusing your energy on turning lemons into lemonade will make any adversity a sweet victory in 2020."

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle While goals are great and it's important for some of us to have them set so we can stick to them, Virgo, in being so adaptable, you're more likely to see goals as "take 'em or leave 'em." "As an earth element sign that's adaptable, your best goal-setting tips to follow for 2020 is to enjoy the wave," Mckean says. "This year events are in your favor and more importantly they are in sync with your practical nature." What this means when it comes to your goal-setting this year, as the saying goes, "keep calm and carry on." Adaptability is one of your greatest assets and don't you forget it, Virgo!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle If you've already started setting your goals for 2020, then keep adding to them, because this year is going to be a good one for you. As in, one for the books. "This year will offer a rich variety of experiences that you will undoubtedly remember in the long-term," Mckean says, adding that when it does come to setting those goals, the most important aspect is not procrastinating. Like, at all. "Early in the year, you'll recognize what this means through avoiding close calls by being on top of your game and ahead of schedule," Mckean says. Procrastination may be part of your charm, Libra, but self this part of your personality in 2020. You have lots of sh*t to get done and make this year truly count.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Not to be labeled a slacker, procrastinator, or even late to the party as far as goals go, Scorpio, you still need to take things up a notch — as in making every minute of every day count. "The best goal-setting tip for Scorpio in 2020 is to use every single day in 2020 toward your career aspirations," Mckean says. "The planetary alignment is in your favor to build large enterprises within a relatively short time, so long as you don't take breaks that are too long or too frequent." Naturally, breaks are healthy, but don't let them outweigh the work you have to accomplish to get your goals achieved this year.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle Because your ruling planet is Jupiter, Sagittarius, that means how you set your goals and when you act on them should be kept in alignment with Jupiter. But don't worry! It's not as though you only have one chance to put those goals into action this year. "Jupiter, your ruling planet, will come into your favor between Pluto and Saturn a handful of times this year," Mckean says. "The best goal-setting advice for you for 2020 is to make sure you don't miss golden opportunities that Jupiter creates for you." Because of this, you may want to get an astrological chart to let you know when Jupiter is coming back around before making any major moves.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Listen up, Capricorn, you have a big day just around the corner: January 12. "With a major planetary alignment occurring January 12 between Saturn, your ruling planet, and Pluto, this will gift you with power and endurance," Mckean says. "The best goal setting advice for you in 2020 will be to continue to do what you always do: work diligently towards your goals." It's not as though you're ever without a long list of goals either in your mind or on paper anyway, Capricorn. Mckean explains that if you do continue along in your usual fashion this will be "the year that you reach the summit" and with that a boatload of discoveries will result in rewards that will surpass 2020 and will last into the coming years.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong for Bustle Although the world may be on fire and it can feel like things are spinning out of control in a grand scheme, when it comes to setting goals for this year, Aquarius, it's all about bringing it back home to you. "The best goal-setting advice for 2020 for Aquarius is to be as flexible as possible and pay more attention to personal matters than global events," Mckean says. In doing your part by keeping your goals close to you and your life, you'll eventually see the difference you were able to make in 2020.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Pisces can be a difficult bunch. They're generous and creative, but man, oh man, do they love to hold a grudge. This year, in regards to goals, Mckean suggests giving empathy a try. "As old souls, you might feel a certain déjà vu which will help bring you a steady calmness during any challenges," Mckean says. "By being empathetic to those around you, you in turn will find a positive return in karma." With that in mind, when it comes to goal-setting tips for Pisces in 2020, Mckean suggests trying to keep faith and hope front and center. If you have a goal in mind that might induce some anxiety, then cross it off the list. 2020 isn't the year for such stress.