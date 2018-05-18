With May 19 now right around the corner, many are wondering how to stream the royal wedding so that they can take in all the glory of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials from the comforts of their very own homes. Although 600 guests were asked to be present at St George’s Chapel to watch Prince Harry and Markle exchange vows on the big day, there were more than 2,600 people invited to the Windsor Castle grounds to celebrate the lavish event, according to HelloGiggles.

Since making their engagement public last November, Us Weekly reported Prince Harry and Markle have been open about wanting to keep the public fully involved in their upcoming wedding festivities. The pair have opted to fully televise the event which will be available for viewing via both network television and live stream. While many major networks such as CBS, NBC, ABC, PBS, E!, and BBC America will showcase the ceremony on their respective channels, coverage will be available to stream by way of various platforms which will be easily accessible to the public.

ABC

Robin Roberts and David Muir will host a five-hour edition of Good Morning America live from Windsor Castle for the ceremony. Coverage will be available on both ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com, and live streams will also be available on ABC's social media channels.

CBS

CBS will begin coverage at 4 a.m. EST with Tina Brown hosting along with Gayle King and Kevin Frazier. The program will be simulcasted on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 streaming news network.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

NBC

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will host a live broadcast beginning at 4:30 a.m. EST from a "special vantage point" which overlooks Windsor Castle. The coverage will be love streamed the coverage on TODAY.com, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

BBC America

BBC America announced plans to stream live coverage to its subscribers. The simulcast will also include Harry and Markle's carriage procession from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle via the Long Walk” following the ceremony. BBC America's live stream can be used with YouTube TV or Sling TV.

The Sun

The Sun will also livestream the event on its website.

While there's no official royal wedding streaming announcement available just yet, fans should also be sure to keep tabs on the official Royal Family YouTube channel. The web channel streamed William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, so it's a safe bet that they'll probably do the same for Harry and Markle.

As far as what viewers can expect to see on the big day, ABC News reported the wedding schedule will go as follows:

7 a.m. ET: The wedding ceremony will begin (noon local time) and last for approximately one hour.

8 a.m. ET: Following the ceremony, Harry and Markle will take a carriage procession that will start at St. George's Chapel, and continue along High Street through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle via a route called the Long Walk, according to ABC.

9 a.m. ET: The couple will then attend a private lunch reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth at St. George's Hall, where they will rejoin their invited wedding guests.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those who are looking for a more interactive experience, ABC News will reportedly be featuring a new augmented reality feature where fans will be able to take photos with a 3D royal carriage and pose next to a 3D version of the Queen's Guard, according to ABC. This feature will only be available on the ABC News iOS app.

If history is any indication of what to expect, fans will be tuning-in in droves to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials. Nearly 23 million viewers, in the U.S. alone, tuned in to watch Prince William and Kate Middleton walk down the aisle back in 2011.

With the countdown officially on, it's only a matter of time before royal fans finally get to see Prince Harry and Markle begin their fairytale life together.