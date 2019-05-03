"...And they're off." Come Saturday, May 4, those three infamous words will be uttered and the universally-watched sporting event known as the Kentucky Derby will commence on NBC. But before the mint juleps can be sipped, bets placed, and outlandish hats adorned, you'll need to know how to stream the 2019 Kentucky Derby and enjoy the event in all of its glory.

According to the Derby's website, it's pretty simple. Those with a TV can tune in to NBC live at 2:30 p.m. ET for the main event. The Run for the Roses will start at 6:50 p.m. ET. But real Derby fans know that there is a variety of activities before the marquee race beginning Thursday, May 2 and all throughout the weekend. Most of this programming, including live coverage of Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby Undercard, can be watched on NBC Sports Network. The Kentucky Derby Facebook page will also be broadcasting the festivities. If you don't have access to a TV, the Kentucky Derby can be watched live online at NBC Sports Extra Live.

Plus, for those who can't resist the urge to check the minute-by-minute horserace odds can follow along on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. It's the 145th year of the iconic event, so it's safe to say the stakes are high for this year's derby.

Sometimes watching the potential celeb sightings in the stands can be even more entertaining than the race itself. (Especially if you don't do the whole "sporting event" thing.) While some watch the Kentucky Derby for the high-octane main event, hoping to win a chunk of change if they can, others are here for stars in hats. Other than a Royal Wedding, fascinator fanatics look forward to this day more than any other. Though what's considered fashionable for a derby hat has certainly changed over the years, the...fascination with fascinators has not waned.

One group that never disappoints when it comes to turning out for the big event is Bravolebrities. Jax and Brittany of Vanderpump Rules attended the 2018 Kentucky Derby in their Southern finest. (Brittany is a Kentucky girl and all.) The soon-to-be Newlyweds even attended the 2017 derby with Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Beverly Hills Real Housewife Teddi Mellencamp also went to last year's Derby with her family, where each sported a super Insta-worthy fascinator. If Atlanta is more your speed, Real Housewife Kim Zolciak Biermann went to the event in 2017 with husband Kroy Biermann.

Since 1875, the Kentucky Derby has been a must-watch occasion and an excuse to dress fancy, host lavish parties, and memorize some pretty wild horse names, all for this annual spectacular. So, figuring out where to watch every minute of the coverage is essential. Will there be a big upset? Does Lisa Vanderpump show up to this social event? It's a lot to dissect.

Whether you're tuning in for the horses or the housewives, this year's Kentucky Derby promises to be a thrilling experience. Even though the weather may not fully cooperate, that's never stopped loyal viewers from hedging their bets on this interactive race.