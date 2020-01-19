Get your wine and popcorn ready — the SAG awards are almost here! While fans are excited to find out who will walk away victorious, many are most looking forward to seeing what sorts of fabulous looks the celebrities will be showing up in. If you are one of those people and are wondering how to watch the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet, here's where you should tune in.

The 26th SAG awards ceremony will be held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles where actors in film and television will be recognized by the Screen Actors Guild for their work in entertainment. We don't know who will walk away with a trophy, but one thing's for sure: everyone in attendance — nominee or not — will be dressing like a winner.

You can tune in to watch the awards ceremony at 8 p.m ET/ 5 p.m. PT, but before that, PeopleTV’s Exclusive Official Pre-Show will be streaming beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Legendary style icon Jenna Lyons, who used to spearhead creative direction for J.Crew, will be the red carpet show host. The official pre-show will livestream on PeopleTV, but will also be available to watch on tntdrama.com/sag-awards, sagawards.org, PEOPLE.com and EW.com.

You can no doubt also catch all the fabulous red carpet looks on social media, too. Per the SAG Awards website, you can steal glimpses of the fashionable festivities on all social channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter for People, Entertainment Weekly, TNT, and TBS. And if you just so happen to be in New York’s Times Square area, you can catch all the action on the Jumbotron.