Beginning on Aug. 12, a movement has been growing in Mexico's capital — and the protesters' goal is gender equity and protection under the law. Revolución diamantina, also called the glitter revolution, is a women-driven protest against the staggering rates of violence against women in Mexico. And if you want to help push back against this violence, there are a few ways you can support Mexico's glitter revolution, even if you live far away.

The glitter revolution was borne out of the devastating fact that thousands of women in the country are murdered every year by someone they know, according to the Organization for World Peace; approximately 1,812 women were killed between January and July of this year, alone. And thousands more are victims of domestic abuse and violence. What's more, the organization notes that only 15 of 33 Mexican states mention femicide (also known as the killing of a woman or girl, for gender-related reasons) within their criminal codes. Therefore, many crimes go unpunished.

The protests are a response to this violence, which has persisted for years — but they're also inspired by a more specific incident that took place on Aug. 3. Per Slate, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in northern Mexico City by four police officers.

She tried to report the alleged rape the next day, the publication reports, but had to wait several hours for medical authorities and finally left with her family before the examination could be done. Days later, the girl reported the alleged rape again, but by then there was no physical evidence of it. According to Slate, the allegedly involved officers were put on a brief administrative leave; city Attorney General Ernestina Godoy then said, “Without a proper case file to make a clear claim [of rape], we will not be manufacturing culprits."

According to The Guardian, the movement was coined "revolución diamantina," or the "glitter revolution," after protesters tossed pink glitter at a Mexico City official on Aug. 12 during a demonstration in response to how the rape allegation was handled. One activist and graduate student, Sandra Aguilar-Gomez, spoke to the publication about the emotional momentum of the protests. She said, “I can tell you that the [demonstrations] won’t stop. I’m certain they won’t stop. They have had enough.”

Here's how you can help support the movement to end femicide in Mexico, even if you live thousands of miles away:

Support Shelters For Victims Of Domestic Violence In Mexico According to The Guardian, the Mexican government recently announced a plan to slash funding for women's shelters in the country, and to give that money directly to victims of domestic abuse instead. Many activists have condemned this move, the publication reports, arguing that this is a nearsighted strategy that will leave women without any ability to leave homes filled with violence. One way to support this movement is to donate directly to these threatened shelters, which provide food and housing for women and children who are victims of violence or abuse. For example, Red Nacional de Refugios is a national network of shelters in Mexico that could use your support.

Support The Organizations Behind The Glitter Revolution Another way to support the glitter revolution is to support organizations with similar missions. For example, Las Constituyentes CDMX Feministas is one of the groups supporting the glitter revolution. Per its own site, it's an organization working towards a "feminist, democratic, citizen, diverse and popular Constitution" of Mexico. You can also follow news about the movement on Twitter to keep up to date. For example, Claudia Sheinbaum is the mayor of Mexico City, and often tweets about the importance of a zero-tolerance approach to violence against women. However, it's worth noting that some of the protesters have been frustrated with Sheinbaum's response to the movement, according to The Guardian; the mayor will be meeting with representatives of the movement throughout the month to discuss the effort to end domestic violence, per the publication.

Educate Yourself About Femicide In Mexico Another way to contribute to the glitter revolution is to be aware of the facts behind the movement. Femicide in Mexico is a profound problem. Nine women are killed a day on average in the country, according to the Berkeley Political Review. What's more, 98% of the time women are murdered in Mexico, it is at the hands of a friend, romantic partner, or close relative, which speaks to the "domestic" nature of the violence.