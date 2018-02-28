Researchers even tried seeing if they could predict if someone would say they were interested in a relationship based on what they already knew through their eye-tracking experiment. Although it wasn't perfect, they did find some commonalities. For instance, women who focused on men's hip-to-waist ratios were more likely to report romantic interest in a person than women who focused more on a man's head. Overall, people who focused on the chest and leg areas were also found to show more interest.

"At the end of the day regardless of someones characteristics and fun personality there is the underlying primal pull of attraction to procreate," dating and relationship coach, Carla Romo tells Bustle. "Even if you are not intending to start a family or have a child we naturally look at different areas on someone for relationship versus friendship."

According to Romo, looking at a person's hip to wasite ratio and chest is intimate. "If someone is interested in a woman, they may subconsciously look at the hips for perspective of bearing a child and the chest for breast," she says. "If someone is interested in a man one might look at his chest to see how broad his shoulders are for strength."

But if you're just looking for friendship then legs and feet are pretty obvious since there isn't much sexual reproductive action going on. "Ultimately, when we want someone romantically, we subconsciously look at the areas that will provide us with information that this potential mate would be someone ideal to procreate with," Romo says.

It might be a bit of a challenge to observe your person of interest's eye movements. But luckily there are so many other body language cues you can look out for, too.