Transitioning into adulthood is a slow process. And sometimes it seems like certain purchases are road-markers that indicate how you're coming along — you start with a sewing kit and eventually have an entire tool box you know how to use in the apartment. But, nobody's perfect, and sometimes you're left without the one thing you need most. Luckily, you can learn how to tell if you have a fever even if you don't have a thermometer on your nightstand.

“Fevers are our body's way of fighting off infections," Rebecca Lee, registered nurse and founder of the natural health resource, RemediesForMe.com, tells Bustle. "These are a few thing you can do at home to help your body along as the fever runs its course." These things include staying in bed, getting rest, and staying as hydrated as possible. Figuring out whether you have a fever in the first case can be tricky, but it's really important.

Knowing your temperature can indicate whether or not you need to go to the emergency room. Even if it's a low temperature, it can be important to know what's going on with your body. Say you have a doctor's appointment scheduled for the next day, keeping an eye on your temperature and your symptoms will help them better take care of you. And even if you don't have a thermometer, learning these indicators can be another step towards maturity.

Here are seven ways to tell if you have a fever, even if there's no thermometer in sight.

1 Use The Back Of Your Hand, Not Your Palm Alina/fotolia When you're running a fever, the inclination seems to often be "feel my forehead." That's not too far off, experts say, but it's likely the way you're doing it that's the problem. "The most common way to check if someone has a fever without a thermometer is to feel the forehead or neck with the back of your hand," Lee says. "Check to see if it feels warmer than usual. Do not use the palm, as it is not as sensitive to temperature changes as the back of the hand is,” It's easier if you can get a friend, roommate, or family member to do this, but you can try yourself too. It's nowhere near as accurate as taking your temperature, but it can help guide you.

2 Look At Your Cheeks Ashley Batz/Bustle You can get another hint about whether you're running a fever by looking in the mirror. “Another way to check if someone has a fever is to see if their skin (especially the cheeks) appears to be redder than usual. A fever can cause the cheeks to become flushed or red,” Lee says. If you notice this, it might be because your body is in battle mode. "A fever causes the blood vessels to dilate ... It could indicate the body is in the middle of fighting something," Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert at Maple Holistics, tells Bustle. A cold washcloth might bring temporary relief, but if you're feeling seriously flushed, it's always safer to call a doctor.

3 Take A Peek At Your Pee gmstockstudio/fotolia Fevers cause dehydration. But you might not realize how much water you have (or haven't) been drinking if you're sick in bed. "If you are running a temperature, it is important to drink plenty of fluids. The elevated temperature increases metabolism, and you can quickly become dehydrated,” Dr. Celine Thum, M.D., Head Medical Director to team of doctors at ParaDocs Worldwide Inc, tells Bustle. Because of this, to keep an eye on your hydration levels, you can check the color of your pee. “If [your] urine is dark yellow and not a pale yellow, they need more fluids. Fever can also cause dryness of the mouth and thirst,” Lee says. The color of your pee is another way your body is trying to communicate with you, so listen to it.

4 Ask Yourself (Or Those Around You) If Your Body Temperature Makes Sense Monkey Business/fotolia It may feel embarassing to ask around "is it hot in here?" or "is anyone else cold?" but it could actually be really helpful for gauging whether or not you're sick. Fevers can cause you to either feel really hot or really cold. “The constant change in their body temperature can cause shivering and chills even though no one else feels cold or hot. As their temperature changes from the fever, they can feel hot and then cold. This causes sweating and shivering,” Lee explains. If these symptoms last or are particularly intense, it's important to see a doctor.

5 Try Taking The Stairs Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Fevers can cause you to get exhausted, or to feel winded after doing something simple, like taking a jog or going up a flight of stairs. "General fatigue and lethargy are two classic symptoms," Backe says. "It can help you tell if your body temperature is getting higher." So if you're sick in bed and not sure if you're just feeling regular-lazy or sick-lethargic, try seeing how you feel taking a walk down the block or climbing a staircase at home. If you are getting particularly winded, it could be a sign you're running a fever.

6 Check In With Your Pain Levels Andrew Zaeh for Bustle Dr. Thum, Backe, and Lee all tell Bustle that headaches and body aches, too, are potential signs of a fever. So if you have aches and pains that don't correspond with any injuries, or a headache that's going alongside sweats or chills, you might be running a temperature. Luckily, the same medicine that can help with your aches and pains can help regulate the fever itself. “Taking acetaminophen or ibuprofen will also help decrease your temperature but must be taken every four-six hours,” Dr. Thum says. Of course, you should always check with a doctor if it's safe to take acetaminophen, and go find help if the aches and pains are persistent or particularly intense.